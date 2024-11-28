Netflix Changed Stranger Things’ Rating: What Does That Mean for Season 5?

Season 5 of Stranger Things is on the way, and it looks like the rating’s been bumped to TV-MA, meaning the show might have more violent, intense scenes or stronger language that’s not suitable for kids. The news came from a fan account on X, @Updates_SThings, on the 26th, and the tweet has already racked up nearly 6,000 likes and 4.2 million views. Up until now, the show’s rating was TV-14.

This isn’t too surprising, considering the last season took on a darker tone compared to the earlier ones. With the introduction of Vecna, the vibe started to feel more mature, and it looks like the new season will keep that trend going – or even take it further. Back in a 2022 interview with Deadline, the Duffer Brothers said they hope the fifth and final season will “stick the landing.”

The main problem, though, is that the rating for Stranger Things has been all over the place, constantly changing over time. Back in Season 4, the show’s rating had already been bumped up to TV-MA, the TV equivalent of an R rating in theaters – restricted for anyone under 17. However, not long after, it shifted back to its original rating, possibly by mistake (or maybe not). It’s also worth noting that, due to the young audience and the tragic Robb Elementary shooting in Texas, the first episode included a warning about scenes of violence.

A Netflix support agent told What’s on Netflix that the streaming service typically applies a global rating to a show, but individual episodes can have different classifications. The truth is, not every series episode really fits under TV-MA, especially the earlier seasons. “In the case of Stranger Things, the show might be listed as TV-MA to reflect some of the more mature themes across all episodes (like violence, language, and intense scenes). However, the individual episodes could be rated TV-14 based on the content of those specific episodes,” they said. Following the news, fans even confirmed the rating shift themselves.

In the end, the change lines up with the Duffer Brothers’ original vision. Back in 2017, they told Vulture that Stranger Things was initially meant to have a darker, more adult tone. Eleven’s powers were supposed to be more brutal and deadly, and Joyce’s dialogue in the pilot script included stronger language. They only toned it down because they felt it wasn’t necessary at the time. Could it be that now they’re finally trying to get closer to that, in some way?

Since Season 1, Stranger Things has steadily added more frightening elements. While some of these darker shifts began in Season 2, it wasn’t until Season 3 that audiences got a real taste of what was coming, especially with Billy’s death.

Now it’s time to brace yourself for a time skip and mentally prepare to face Vecna in the final chapter – and to see if something even more sinister than him and his gruesome methods awaits. Better start organizing your favorite songs before the clock chimes again.

Season 5 of Stranger Things doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it’s set to drop sometime in 2025.