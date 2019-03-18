Netflix Announces Next Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Project Arriving in April

Netflix had an instant hit on its hands last December with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a first of its kind feature film that allowed users to make various decisions throughout the story, all resulting in different variations of the movie and multiple alternate endings. Since folks spent countless hours trying to discover all of the secrets and possible endings Bandersnatch had to offer, Netflix has made it clear that the streaming service will be doubling down on this interactive content. Finally, months after Bandersnatch premiered, Netflix has unveiled the first of these new projects.

On Monday, during a press event at the Netflix studio in Los Angeles, the company revealed that the next choose-your-own-adventure project will be a TV series called You vs. Wild, starring renowned survival expert Bear Grylls.

You vs. Wild will follow Grylls on various expeditions and adventures around the world. Viewers will go on these journeys alongside Grylls, choosing the course of the story for each individual episode. Netflix unveiled the first teaser for the series, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page. All eight episodes of You vs. Wild will debut on April 10th.

This will be the first interactive TV series that Netflix has created catered to adults and families, rather than young children. The service first attempted a foray into the world of interactive storytelling back in 2017, when it released a couple of childrens’ series that allowed kids to make different choices throughout the episodes. Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile were the earliest examples of this method, and they were followed by Telltale’s Minecraft series.

It wasn’t until Bandersnatch that Netflix started catering the choose-your-own-adventure media toward adults, and the company is still experimenting with the future of these programs. According to Variety, Netflix original series vice president Cindy Holland said “It’s still in the evaluation and growing stage.”

What do you think You vs. Wild? Are you excited for what Netflix will do next in regards to its interactive programming? Let us know in the comments!