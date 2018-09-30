8 More Netflix Series Perfect for Comics

Netflix is making some big moves in the world of comics these days. Their purchase of Millarworld is building to some exciting new adaptations of comics from fan-favorite writer Mark Millar, like the acclaimed new series The Magic Order. Readers will certainly be familiar with the many great seasons of superhero television produced as part of the site’s partnership with Marvel Studios. All of that doesn’t even bring into account great indie adaptations like Chuck Forsman’s The End of the F***ing World. Netflix has proven itself to be a great home for comics-related media over the past several years.

In addition to all of the television adaptations of original comics material, they teamed with Dark Horse Comics this month to release the first issue of a Stranger Things series. This is the second matchup between the publisher and streamer, following the release of a Mystery Science Theater 3000 series at Dark Horse as part of the comedy’s Netflix revival. It’s clear that Netflix’s success can flow both ways between the mediums of television and comics, and that Stranger Things and MST3K are just early successes and signs of things to come.

With so many great shows available for possible comics adaptations, we’ve taken the time to narrow down the list to some of the absolute best Netflix series that would be perfectly suited to comics series as soon as they could attach creators.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Number of Seasons: 4

Kimmy Schmidt has provided a consistent, unwavering beam of positivity in the midst of some pretty dark years. Even as the series has dug into some dark topics, it has managed to infuse the world with positivity through the eyes of a character that is impossible not to love. That’s what makes the series upcoming final episodes (less than four months out) such a disappointment. While the series ending should be respected, comics present a chance to fill in some gaps and offer some additional positive vibes even after Kimmy has left television for good.

Big Mouth

Number of Seasons: 1

Big Mouth manages to combine all of the big laughs of a raunchy, teen comedy with some genuine insight into the experience of adolescence. It’s a show that is difficult to predict, willing to go to some truly wild (and disturbing) places without ever losing its heart. With so many big-name actors attached as key voices, fans won’t see new episodes too often, but comics provide a great opportunity for the show’s writers to flesh out minor characters and offer short stories beyond the series ongoing narrative. The series style also lends itself to a seamless fit between stories told in both comics and television.

GLOW

Number of Seasons: 2

Fans of GLOW love how full the show is. Full of life. Full of stories. Full of big feels. Every new season is a chance to check in with a lot of characters enduring a lot of different stories. Some of that is due to great writing and some comes from the naturally dramatic world of professional wrestling. With so much occurring, it’s easy for some ideas to slip through the cracks and a comic book spinoff of GLOW provides a chance to catch them. Digging into the backgrounds and minor subplots of this rich world is perfect fare for a GLOW comic.

Sense8

Number of Seasons: 2

Sense8 has endured a tumultuous history. Its dedicated fanbase managed to stretch what could have been a single season cancellation into two full seasons of streaming and additional specials. Unfortunately, it looks like Sense8 has reached the end of its life on Netflix with no further installments planned. With so many dedicated viewers, it’s apparent that there is an audience for more of the story and comics provides a chance to keep this ingenious concept spinning. While a third season would be the optimal solution, comics are a great backup plan to learn more about these characters and their strange connection.

Easy

Number of Seasons: 2

This may be the strangest pick on our list of potential Netflix adaptations, but think about it for a moment. Easy is an anthology series with a constantly expanding cast of characters, focused on small stories from everyday life. There are no characters or stories that would be required in order to craft a comics adaptation. The most important elements are those of realistic romance and great scripting. Talented writers could use comics to tell stories that aren’t a clear fit for 30 minutes, even packing multiple stories into a single issue. Each new episode of Easy is a delight and seeing what the writing team could do in comics could prove just as excellent.

Mindhunter

Number of Seasons: 1

Mindhunter‘s focus on one man’s quest to understand the mind of a serial killer leaves a lot of stories untold. The narrative crosses paths with so many interesting characters, not just the murderers, but small-town police, FBI agents, and more. Having a spinoff comic presents an opportunity to explore the characters and stories that have to fall to the wayside as a result of the show’s focus. The connections between Mindhunter and the FBI’s actual development of its central unit also provides lots of chances to flesh out new ideas independent of the shows advancement.

BoJack Horseman

Number of Seasons: 5

It would be odd to call the release of a new season of BoJack Horseman a relief considering its approach to soul-crushing material, but it’s indisputable that this is one of Netflix’s absolute best series ever. Any chance to receive another story from this oddball universe, even one that is purely comedic in nature, is a gift. Comics are well suited to capture the visual nature of BoJack Horseman and explore avenues that the show had to abandon. This is how audiences get to discover the further adventures of Vincent Adultman, and that is something we need today.

Lost in Space

Number of Seasons: 1

This revival of a classic sci-fi show has managed to capture much of what made the original great while pulling in modern ideas (and CGI) to update it in a meaningful fashion. Fans of both versions are eagerly awaiting more and comics provide a perfect opportunity to fill the gap. As the Robinson family continues to encounter new alien species and phenomena there are bound to be lots of minor incident and adventures perfect for the format of a spinoff comic.