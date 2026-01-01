Netflix Crashes During Stranger Things Season 5 Finale (The Second Time This Season)

Stranger Things has caused Netflix to crash for the second time during the Final Season, this time as the finale episode was released. Now, Angry fans are jumping onto social media to check if the streamer is offline – and this time around, they’re less forgiving than when the premiere episode also took down servers. For now, fans just need to know it’s not them, and the service will eventually loosen up and allow people in.

UPDATE: Since we first posted this article, Netflix has rallied its servers and now the Stranger Things finale, “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up” is available to stream without incident.

Stranger Things Fans Are Freaking Out About Netflix Crashing Out During Final Episode Release

There’s nothing that fans can do other than wait for Netflix to stabilize. Some viewers are already reporting that they’re able to log in and that the show is playing for them without issue. For many, the service snapped back within minutes of going down.

However, that isn’t the case for everyone, making for an especially frustrating time for megafans who had arranged watch parties and given up New Year’s Eve party going to see how Eleven and the gang defeat Vecna.

WHAT DO U MEAN NETFLIX IS DOWN NKW pic.twitter.com/TxJADuA48A — mel (@bylerDNI) January 1, 2026

Netflix fucking crashing #StrangersThings5 pic.twitter.com/2qdI3RBDG7 — when i pull up these jeans, you’re mine. (@UrOysterBae) January 1, 2026

NETFLIX CRASHED PLS LET ME IN I DO NOT HAVE NEW YEARS PLANS #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/YA4QzBK0nO — aly (@wonderknope) January 1, 2026

my netflix has crashed twice already three mins into the stranger things finale pic.twitter.com/GST1tSxdzr — la 🖤☕️ (@shutupla3) January 1, 2026

Stranger Things’ Finale Will Bring A LOT Of Controversy

In just the time it took us to pull some examples of fans freaking out about the Netflix crash, it’s pretty clear that the final episode of Stranger Things is likely to land the show right alongside Game of Thrones in terms of letting a lot of fans down, as it lets them down.

The deck was already stacked against the Duffer Brothers, and the Stranger Things cast and crew after Season 5 Volume 2’s release on Christmas Day. That second installment did not provide the kind of twists and thrilling story turns fans expected; the “climactic” scene of Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) big coming out monologue has already become infamous and gone viral as recut memes and videos. The Game of Thrones comparisons started to slowly but surely creep in, and now, the finale is facing a steep uphill fight – not just to finish Vecna once and for all, but to solidify Stranger Things‘ legacy as one of the biggest shows of its generation.

Stranger Things‘ entire series is now streaming on Netflix.