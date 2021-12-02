Netflix Just Dropped the Final Season of This Fan-Favorite Series

One of Netflix’s most ambitious originals has officially come to an end. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the third season of its popular Lost in Space reboot series. When it was renewed for Season 3 last year, Netflix revealed that this installment would be the show’s last, which means that this week’s new episodes will bring the story of the Robinson family to a close.

Lost in Space is a rebooted version of the classic series, with Toby Stephens and Molly Parker leading the cast as the heads of the Robinson family. The series first debuted in 2018, followed by a second season in 2019. The extended gap between the second and third installments is likely due to the pandemic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each season of Lost in Space contains 10 episodes, so there are 30 in all. As of Wednesday morning, all 30 have now been made available to binge on Netflix.

While three seasons may not seem like a very long run, especially for a popular title like Lost in Space, a trilogy was always the plan for the creative team.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” showrunner Zack Estrin said when Netflix first announced the end of the series. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” added Ted Biaselli, director of original series at Netflix. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

Are you sad to see Lost in Space come to an end? Let us know in the comments!