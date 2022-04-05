Netflix Exec Overseeing TV Dramas Exits the Streamer

Chris Regina, director of original series, drama development at Netflix, has left the streamer. According to Deadline Regina, who had been with Netflix for the past several years, left Netflix last week. In that role, as well as his previous role as director for scripted co-license and original television, Regina oversaw original sci-fi, genre, and thriller series such as Another Life, Wu Assassins, The Order, October Faction, Black Summer, Warrior Nun, and In From the Cold. Deadline‘s report did not indicate where Regina was going after Netflix.

Regina came to Netflix after two decades at Syfy, where he began working in 1998 as director of scheduling and administration before becoming SVP Program Strategy for Syfy & Chiller. He later became SVP Original Co-Productions, Syfy, USA & Chiller with a focus on original Syfy movies, such as Sharknado as well as the scripted series Z Nation, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp, and Dark Matter. Sharknado, which debuted in 2013, was wildly popular and kicked off a full film franchise that would expand to six total films, including not only the original Sharknado but Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

Outside of Regina’s departure from Netflix, there’s been some programming news from the streamer recently as well. It was recently reported that, in the wake of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock the Oscars, Netflix has put Smith’s new film, Fast and Loose, on hold. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, after director David Leitch recently backed away from the project, Netflix had planned to find another director to replace him, but after the Oscars incident, they will be letting things cool off before taking on that project again.

The streamer also recently made headlines when they shared some information about their anime stats, revealing that more than half of Netflix’s global audience watched anime in the last year and, in Japan, 90 percent of Netflix users have watched anime in the past year.

