Netflix Shares Some Surprising Info About Its Anime Stats

Netflix brought streaming to the forefront years ago, and it is hard to imagine entertainment without the behemoth today. From original series to exclusive licenses, the company does it all, and it has never shied away from its interest in anime. So of course, fans will want to listen up now that Netflix is sharing some rare stats about its users and their anime habits.

Recently, Kohei Obara spoke with Variety about Netflix’s anime ambitions. It was there the director of anime creative said “more than half” of Netflix’s global audience watched anime in the last year.

This number is even higher in Japan where anime originates. According to Netflix Japan, 90% of users have watched anime in the last 12 months. This is hardly surprising given the market, but it goes to show how well Netflix has marketed itself as an anime powerhouse both in Japan and overseas.

Obara went on to say Netflix continues to see anime has a vital investment. This comes several years after Netflix announced its plans to invest in anime with both original productions and exclusive licenses. “Anime is one of the cornerstones of [Netflix’s] investment in Japan,” the director shared.

For those curious, Netflix brought 40 anime series to its catalog in 2021 which is double of that added in 2020. This year will welcome another 40 titles. And while fans are invested in Netflix’s anime plans, there are fans who are less-than-pleased with its distribution methods. After all, Netflix still releases anime seasons after they’ve been released in Japan or in delayed batches at best. This schedule has proved disastrous for anime fandoms such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, so fans are hoping Netflix will speed up its release timetable ASAP.

