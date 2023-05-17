Fan-Favorite Comedy Rising Through the Netflix Top 10 Ranks
Sometime in the not-too-distant future, Ted is making a return to the screen with a brand new TV series from Seth MacFarlane. The Ted TV series has wrapped production and will debut on Peacock at some point, but fans of the foul-mouthed teddy bear are spending plenty of time rewatching his movies while they wait for the show to arrive. Surprisingly, Ted has become one of the most popular movies on Netflix in the United States, 11 years after hitting theaters.
Ted was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the US and, despite there being very little news on the TV show front, the original movie has quickly risen through the streamer's ranks.
Wednesday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Ted in the second overall position, only behind hit original film The Mother. Ted still has a lot of traction with comedy fans, which should bode well for the upcoming show.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. The Mother
"A military-trained assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge."
2. Ted
"A hard-partying, foul-mouthed teddy bear come to life threatens to derail his human companion's attempts to enter adulthood and marry his girlfriend."
3. Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me
"From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her."
4. A Man Called Otto
"Enraged by the world and hardened by grief, a cranky retiree plots his own demise but is foiled when a lively young family bursts into his life."
5. ¡Que viva México!
"After his miner grandfather's death, Pancho travels with his wife and kids to his hometown, where chaos ensues with his relatives over the inheritance."
6. UglyDolls
"Moxy and her colorful friends leave Uglyville on a quest to find a kid to love. But on the way, they must confront what it means to be different."
7. Fifty Shades of Black
"In Marlon Wayans' comedic riff on Fifty Shades of Grey, shy university student Hannah enters the intense world of mogul Christian Black."
8. The Croods
"When an earthquake obliterates their cave, an unworldly prehistoric family is forced to journey through unfamiliar territory in search of a new home."
9. Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway
"An immigrant mother from India embarks on a fierce custody battle when Norwegian authorities take her children away from her. Based on a true story."
10. Pitch Perfect
"It's a musical showdown when Beca joins The Bellas a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men's choir in a university competition."