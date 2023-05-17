Fan-Favorite Comedy Rising Through the Netflix Top 10 Ranks

Sometime in the not-too-distant future, Ted is making a return to the screen with a brand new TV series from Seth MacFarlane. The Ted TV series has wrapped production and will debut on Peacock at some point, but fans of the foul-mouthed teddy bear are spending plenty of time rewatching his movies while they wait for the show to arrive. Surprisingly, Ted has become one of the most popular movies on Netflix in the United States, 11 years after hitting theaters.

Ted was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the US and, despite there being very little news on the TV show front, the original movie has quickly risen through the streamer's ranks.

Wednesday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Ted in the second overall position, only behind hit original film The Mother. Ted still has a lot of traction with comedy fans, which should bode well for the upcoming show.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!