Netflix Announces Geeked Week Featuring The Sandman, Lucifer, Masters of the Universe, and More

Earlier this year, Netflix rebranded its popular NX on Netflix Twitter account to Netflix Geeked, letting movie and TV fans know they had a one-stop-shop for everything on the streaming service related to geek culture. All of the originals related to comic books, video games, sci-fi, or fantasy have all found a new social media home on Netflix Geeked, and the account is now preparing for an entire week devoted to announcements and reveals from many of those titles.

On Monday morning, Netflix announced an event called Geeked Week, which will run from June 7th from June 11th. The free virtual event will take place mostly on the Netflix Geeked Twitter account, and it will feature all sorts of fun reveals and news from the most popular shows on the streaming service. There will also be some announcements about projects that haven't been released yet.

Mark your calendars for #GeekedWeek! From June 7th to 11th, @NetflixGeeked will be LIVE with big news, exciting first looks, and more from the shows and films you love. pic.twitter.com/OX6udT7t13 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 24, 2021

There's no telling exactly what will be announced or revealed during Geeked Week, since so many different titles fall under that umbrella. But Netflix did unveil some of the current and future shows that will be involved. Fans can expect news from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop, and more.

Certain shows on that list already have new seasons on the way, such as The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy. Lucifer, on the other hand, is preparing for its very last season, so there's a chance we could potentially see a release date announcement for that final batch of episodes.

Many eyes will likely be on the titles of new projects. The Cuphead Show, for instance, is based on the hit video game series that has fans all over the world. The series itself has had almost no news to this point, other than the fact that it's being adapted for Netflix. This could be the first real news we get from those kinds of projects.

