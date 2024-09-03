Netflix Releases Geeked Week 2024 Trailer

Netflix is calling on all geeks as we approach another Geeked Week. The global fan celebration is getting a personal touch this year with an in-person live event in Atlanta, GA, with the festivities kicking off on September 16th. This is the fourth year in a row that Netflix has held Geeked Week, and fans can expect exclusive news, drops, events, first-looks, and more involving their favorite Netflix properties and video games. And if you can’t make it to Atlanta, fear not, because Geeked Week will continue to be broadcast worldwide so viewers at home can take in all the news.

A new trailer for Geeked Week 2024 just dropped, featuring the shows participating in the event taking place between September 16-18, with the live Atlanta event being held on September 19th. The complete list of shows featured in Geeked Week 2024 are Arcane, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Black Mirror, Casltevania: Nocturne, Cobra Kai, GeyongSeong Creature, Hellbound, It’s What’s Inside, One-Piece, The Sandman, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Terminator: Zero, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Twilight of the Gods, Wednesday, The Umbrella Academy, Uglies, The Platform 2, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. You can check out the Geeked Week 2024 trailer below.

Arcane Season 2 sneak peek announced for Geeked Week

One of the highlights of Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 is a special sneak peek at the second season of Arcane. The hit animated show is based on the League of Legends video game franchise, and after waiting years after the release of Season 1, Arcane is gearing up to return. The footage focuses on Jinx and how she has the potential to rally the undercity together.

“The story of Arcane wraps up with the second season. Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche,” Arcane co-creator Christian Linke said to reassure fans.

Geeked Week will also hold fan awards along with a fan induction into the Geeked Hall of Fandom. Netflix is collecting submissions from fans across four major categories: Best Fan Art, Best Fan Craft, and Best Fan Transformation. On September 9th, you can vote for your favorite finalist on Geekedweek.com.

For this year’s Geeked Week, Netflix partnered with some of Atlanta’s top tattoo artists at Apocalypse Tattoo to create original designs inspired by your favorite Geeked movies, shows, and games. Here’s the fun twist: This time around, fans will have the chance to win these exclusive designs and ink them for free, with the entire experience landing on Netflix’s social accounts.