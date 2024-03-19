Netflix's City Hunter Gets Wild in New Trailer

City Hunter will be debuting a new live-action movie with Netflix later this year, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a trailer for the adaptation! Fans have seen a number of manga and anime adaptations making their debuts with Netflix in the last couple of years especially, and soon we'll get to see the next major entry. Adapting Tsukasa Hojo's original manga series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, City Hunter will be the first live-action adaptation production to come out of Japan (following productions in China and other countries in the past).

City Hunter will be releasing with Netflix next month, and debuted a new trailer for the live-action movie featuring the theme song "Get Wild Continual," which is actually an updated version of the original TV anime's theme, "Get Wild" as performed by TM Network. Showing off Ryohei Suzuki as the lead Ryo Saeba and the kinds of wacky action fans can hope to see in the new movie, you can check out the trailer for Netflix's live-action City Hunter movie below:

What Is City Hunter?

City Hunter's live-action movie will be premiering with Netflix around the world on April 25th. Directed by Yuichi Sato, with Tatsuhiro Mishimi providing the screenplay, and Yoshihide Otomo composing the music, the cast of the film includes Ryohei Suzuki as Ryo Saeba, Misato Morita as Kaori Makimura, Masanobu Ando as Hideyuki Makimura, and Fumino Kimura as Saeko Nogami.

Netflix teases what to expect from the City Hunter movie as such, "The legendary comic 'City Hunter' gets its first Japanese live-action adaptation! Unflappable yet excitable, silly but cool, this notorious protagonist descends upon modern-day Shinjuku in Tokyo. The origin story of 'City Hunter' begins now! Starring Ryohei Suzuki, this film follows the number one 'sweeper' Ryo Saeba, who cleans up trouble in the underworld, on a thrilling, action-packed adventure in modern-day Shinjuku."

If you wanted to catch any of City Hunter's original anime series, you can now find it streaming with Retro Crush, Tubi, and Crunchyroll.