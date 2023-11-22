Fan-Favorite Netflix Cooking Show Returns For Season 2

One of Netflix's most-popular cooking shows is back on the streamer just in time for Thanksgiving. Season 2 of High on the Hog is here to get everyone nice and hungry before Turkey Day. The show follows food writer Stephen Satterfield and food historian Jessica B. Harris around the world as they chart the development and lineage of African-American cuisine. This isn't the kind of food battle show that Netflix viewers might be expecting. Tone-wise it's closer to a title like Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat than Is It Cake?. Despite the less dramatic trappings, Satterfield's personal experiences and Harris' expertise shine through as they present some mouthwatering dishes from the entire globe.

Here's how Netflix describes Season 2 of the widely-praised series: "In season two of the immersive award-winning docu-series High on the Hog, host Stephen Satterfield travels across the United States to uncover how African-American cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and awakened cultural creativity in America in powerful and lasting ways."

How Will High on the Hog Expand In Season 2?

After the first helping in Season 1, High on the Hog is back to unpack more of the culinary history of the African diaspora. Scholar Jessica B. Harris joined Shadow and Act to talk about bridging the gap between Black history in cookbooks and their living legacy among people all across the world. She mused, "So, what I am hoping is that this, particularly because there are so many intergenerational conversations in this season, might encourage people your age to talk to people my age."

"I think the whole notion of how much history we have within ourselves that we don't know, that we don't examine, that we don't look at," Harris explained to the outlet. "We talk to our elders, but not in the same way that we did when I was your age or younger. We have, in many families, given up the whole idea of family dinner on a weeknight. We may still do it on Sunday, but that's when the exchanges used to take place."

How Did High On The Hog Get Made?

Getting this series off the ground was no easy feat. Executive producers Karis Jagger and Fabienne Toback talked to Oprah Daily about their journey with Netflix. It seems as thought High on the Hog and its reception among viewers is something that they're truly proud of. Jessica Harris's book came out in 2011 and it took a while to find the appropriate venue to tell this story. Now, with Season 2, there's even more goodness to explore in culinary traditions from places like New Orleans, Harlem, and Chicago.

"To celebrate stories of Black American people who are an important part of the American food conversation, some of whose names we don't know," Toback explained. "Their contributions go way, way back, and their stories are deeply woven into the narrative of our food culture."

"We ventured beyond soul food, showing how Black Americans' influence spreads far and wide into all different kinds of cuisine, and how they also used food as a conduit for activism, entrepreneurship, and celebration," she continued. "By diving into our resilience and heritage, and highlighting some of the historical figures of our past, we can pave a way forward for the new generation."

