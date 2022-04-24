Netflix Intro Recreated Using $30 of Yarn

✖

We have seen a lot of cool fan-made creations over the years, and the wild stuff that hits the Internet continues to impress us. Kevin Perry, a stop-motion animator, took to Twitter this week to show off an epic video. The creator used a mere $30 worth of yarn to recreate the Netflix intro. The video has since gone viral with over 700,000 likes and 93,500 retweets.

"I recreated the @netflix intro with $30 worth of yarn," Perry tweeted. You can check out the video, which shows the creative process as well as the end results, below:

I recreated the @netflix intro with $30 worth of yarn pic.twitter.com/dhi6Y5wSTE — Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) April 21, 2022

It's nice to see a fun little Netflix tribute, especially after such a dark week for the streaming platform. Not only did multiple projects get scrapped, including Bright 2 and the animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone, but it was revealed that the platform lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year. This is the first time Netflix has lost subscribers since 2011. Hours after revealing the loss, stocks of the streaming platform started to decline in a big way. Netflix ended up losing over $54 billion in market capitalization overnight, which marks one of the biggest single-day plummets in the history of the market. The stock ($NFLX) sank throughout the day on Wednesday, losing some 35 points to close at $226.19 per share. Now, there's a lot of talk about big changes for Netflix, including an ad-supported tier. However, it was reported earlier this week that the platform intends to keep its current binge model.

While the future of Netflix is currently unclear, there's still plenty of content to look forward to from the streamer. In fact, next month will see the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things. This month saw another new trailer for the fourth season, and fans have a lot of questions about the show's long-awaited return.

The new season will be split into two parts and followed by a fifth and final season, ending the journey that made so many young actors famous. Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) recently spoke with W Magazine and gave some hints about the show, teasing a "darker" season. " It's bigger, it's darker, and it's gonna be great," she shared. You can read a description of Season 4 below:

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix on May 27th.