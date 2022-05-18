Netflix Iron Chef Reboot Reveals Full List of New Chefs and Challengers

✖

Iron Chef is officially returning to TV, this time on a streaming service rather than traditional cable TV. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend arrives on Netflix on June 15th, and fans of the classic cooking competition are already looking forward to how this new series will change the game. Mark Dacascos is back as The Chairman, and Alton Brown is returning to host alongside Kristen Kish, but the entire lineup of Iron Chefs will look different.

Netflix's Iron Chef won't feature any chefs from the previous iteration of the series. The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the five Iron Chefs taking place in the reboot will be Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, and Gabriela Camara. Samuelsson and Stone are probably the most recognizable names on the list, with the former serving as a judge on Chopped and the latter has been a regular in the Top Chef franchise.

In addition to the new chefs, Netflix also released the lineup of new challengers and guest judges. Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin, and Yia Vang will all compete as Challenger Chefs this season. Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed will serve as the regular judges, while the rotating guest judge lineup includes Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck, and Masaharu Morimoto.

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend below.

"The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever Iron Legend."

The new Iron Chef series is executive produced by Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin, and Ross Weintraub. The series is produced by Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions.