Cartoon Network Series Pokes Fun At Ludicrous Schedule, Company Executives

Despite Cartoon Network going through some big changes in recent years, there are some series that have withstood the test of time and dodged potential cancellations at every turn. Adult Swim has its fair share of stalwarts, such as Rick And Morty, while Toonami continues to dive into the anime side of the equation, though the main platform still has quite a few well-known cartoons to rely on. In a hilarious twist, one of the longest-running superhero shows on the cable network has poked fun at its own success. In doing so, the DC heroes even brought in a Cartoon Network executive to hammer home the joke.

Teen Titans Go! first premiered in 2013, going on to garner nine seasons and close to a staggering four hundred and thirty-six episodes. While many fans still have a problem with the funnier, satirical take on the DC teenage heroes, this fact wasn’t the case based on ratings. For quite some time, Cartoon Network would regularly play giant blocks of the spin-off series of Teen Titans, sometimes even taking over the entirety of the cable channel for entire days at a time. In a recent episode titled “Unmasking – The Teen Titans Story,” the animated series brought in Senior Vice President Vishnu Athreya and President of Warner Bros Animation Sam Register as themselves. Hilariously highlighting Vishnu replacing animated favorites with nothing but Teen Titans Go!, it’s clear the animated series is willing to poke fun at itself.

So you’re to blame for August and December 2017, Vishnu pic.twitter.com/22dxNfurp8 — JayTheCartoonboss2 (Number 1 Andi Fan!) (@JayTCB2) October 27, 2025

Teen Titans Controversy Go

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Teen Titans Go! would be returning for a tenth season next year, though the specific release date and episode count remain anyone’s guess. Unfortunately, not every cast member might be reprising their roles in the future. Beast Boy voice actor Greg Cipes has shared his struggles with Parkinson’s disease, also revealing that he had apparently been fired by Warner Bros from his beloved role.

For quite a few years, Cipes has been the voice behind Beast Boy, taking on the role in the original Teen Titans animated series, and continuing to breathe life into the hero in both Young Justice and Teen Titans Go!. In a recent interview, Cipes discussed his termination from the series, with an official confirmation from Warner Bros having yet to be released.

Cipes confirmed that the WB gave him the axe with the following statement, “Being terminated was a big horrendous surprise because the success of season nine that I participated in secured the pick up for season 10 and I thought that I was gonna be recording season 10 of Teen Titans go as Beast Boy with the cast like I’ve always done for the 400+ episodes I recorded. I was feeling good from my many Parkinson’s treatments and ready to continue to record. Until this firing occurred and making me audition multiple times for a role that I’ve been playing for 23 years.”

What do you think of this wild Cartoon Network in-joke?