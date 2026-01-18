Netflix is Giving Romance Fans A Treat This Week While Waiting For Bridgerton to Return

Romance fans, rejoice! Netflix has heard you, and is more than delivering. In the run-up to fan-favorite series Bridgerton’s newest season, and in the wake of book-turned-romcom, People We Meet on Vacation, a new book adaptation series is headed your way, featuring all the genre-beloved tropes and something special for the Heated Rivalry fans—ice skating.

Finding Her Edge, based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Iocapelli, centers around three sisters as they attempt to navigate their family’s legacy and the pressure that comes along with it. One of the sisters, Adriana, trains with her new figure skating partner, Brayden, while still being in love with her ex-partner, Freddie, who is now her competition. And now, a proposed fake romance with Brayden for sponsorship opportunities only adds to the turmoil she’s facing as she chases after a gold medal.

What Can We Expect from Finding Her Edge?

Speaking with Teen Vogue, executive producer and showrunner Jeff Norton says, “For me, this isn’t actually a show about skating. It’s about a group of people who find themselves at a crossroads in their lives and have to navigate through the messiness of life: first loves, true loves, duty, family, and passion as the drama plays out against the exciting world of figure skating.”

Lead actor Madelyn Keys, who plays Adriana, says that the show is full of “flawed characters that you still want to root for.” She adds, “I also genuinely believe you can tell when actors are having fun, and that feeling transfers through the screen to the audience. I can’t wait for your cheeks to hurt from smiling the way mine did.” And talking about her newfound appreciation for figure skating, Keys says, “As actors, I think we have a similar understanding and appreciation for the emotional and connection elements of performances, but I cannot fathom doing it all on blades. While I was a huge fan of figure skating before working on this show, I’d never seen it live, and the cameras truly don’t catch how fast the skaters are going while performing their routines.”

“The girls must navigate these realities while growing into their own personas; occasionally, rebellion breaks out. The eight-parter is a Hallmark early induction piece, but kudos to the actors who give their all, on ice and dry land,” says critic Anne Brodie of What She Said. All in all, it seems like Finding Her Edge is cut out to be a swoonworthy winner for Netflix.

Finding Her Edge will premiere on Netflix on January 22nd.

