Netflix is Removing Another 14 Originals in January – Here’s What’s Leaving

When you hear “Netflix Original,” you likely think it’s something that will be on its home streamer forever. But that’s not the case. What it means to be an “Original” can mean that it was funded by the streamer, but it can also mean that an exclusive licensing deal was struck. And like with all agreements in the entertainment industry, time runs out on exclusive licensing deals. There are members of the Netflix Original library that will forever be on the streamer, because they are fully owned by Netflix, but there are also a few that run the risk of departing if an exclusive streaming contract isn’t re-upped. And now that we’ve entered a new year, we’ve entered a phase where quite a few pieces of content are being removed from Netflix.

It’s going to be happening throughout the year but, for the sake of this piece, we’re just looking at January departures. Catch them while you can.

Considering it’s Sunday, January 4th, we are now already at the end of the first week of the year. And, as far as Netflix goes, we have already lost the Brazilian romantic comedy movie DJ Cinderella (2019) and The Beast, an Italian action thriller from 2020.

This week, we’re in store to lose some fan-favorite childrens’ entertainment. Specifically, Captain Underpants Meg Blissmas, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Seasons 1-3), and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space. They are all leaving on Friday. Then, next Sunday, the streamer will be losing the French comedy/drama Dear Mother.

On the fifteenth of the month, the Holiday Fun Playlist and Merry Little Playlist will be removed. Considering they’re filled with child-focused holiday content, there may very well be a renewal come 2026’s holiday season.

As for the latter half of the month, the standup comedy special Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man will be departing on the 16th, the French standup special Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis is leaving the 18th, the Dylan Minnette fronted horror film The Open House will be dropped come January 19, the documentary Mitt (about Mitt Romney) waves goodbye on the 24th, and both seasons of the animated Archibald’s Next Big Thing head out on the 26th.

What Is Coming to Netflix Throughout January?

The first week of January saw the debut of Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 as well as catalogue film favorites such as Becky, the first two Despicable Me films, Erin Brockovich, Ghostbusters (2016), Green Room, and My Girl. We also got all three seasons of The Following, starring Kevin Bacon.

On the 7th, SNL favorite Marcello Hernández’s debut stand-up special, Marcello Hernández: American Boy hits the streamer, which makes up for the two comedy routines being removed. Other notable additions include the Season 1 and Season 2 of Prodigal Son on the 9th, Veronica Mars Seasons 1-3 on the 14th, and new release horror film Bone Lake on the 15th. Later in the month Netflix is adding all seven seasons of Rizzoli & Isles on the 20th and Bridgerton: Season 4, Part 1 on the 29th.