Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (January 5th)

The first full week of 2026 is going to be a pretty loaded one for Netflix. The streaming service has already announced all of its movie and TV additions for the month of January, and this first week has new arrivals planned for five consecutive days. Not only that, but the majority of those additions are notable for one reason or another, headlined by what is sure to be a hit original movie.

Netflix’s first big movie of 2026 will land on the service on Friday, January 9th, and it’s an adaptation of Emily Henry’s smash-hit novel The People We Meet on Vacation. The romantic comedy stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as close friends who take a trip together every year, only to realize they may have been overlooking one another throughout their entire lives.

On the TV side of things, Netflix has some fan-favorite additions arriving over the course of the week, starting with the Stephen King adaptation 11.22.63. The series was released as an original on Hulu back in 2016, only to get pulled from the streamer’s lineup last year. Surprisingly, it is returning to streaming on Netflix, further bolstering the service’s Stephen King lineup.

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, January 5th

Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)

WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every week.

Tuesday, January 6th

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

A year after the events in Laqua, Liko and Roy — joined by Dot and Ult — investigate a mysterious pink mist harming Pokémon across all regions.

Wednesday, January 7th

11.22.63: Season 1

Marcello Hernández: American Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In his debut Netflix special, SNL’s Marcello Hernández shares his Latino roots, from unhinged family dance-offs to his mom’s unforgettable life lessons.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

At an Arizona correctional facility, a sheriff implements a bold experiment to grant incarcerated men more agency in this eye-opening reality series.

Thursday, January 8th

HIS & HERS — NETFLIX SERIES

Two estranged spouses — one a cop, the other a news reporter — compete to solve a murder case in which each believes the other is a prime suspect.

Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and long-lasting commitment without being able to see each other.

Friday, January 9th

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Stone Cold Fox

The Threesome

Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

The woes of masculinity continue as the four friends grapple with fatherhood, faith and AI lovers — while seeking a man cave with no constraints.

People We Meet on Vacation — NETFLIX FILM

Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.