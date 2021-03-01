Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Photos Offer Closer Looks at Superhero Costumes

Today, Netflix released the first look at the upcoming superhero epic Jupiter's Legacy. The series adapts Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's generational superhero drama and is the first series to come out of Netflix's acquisition of Millar's Millarworld comics imprint. In addition to the first look teaser, Netflix also released a batch of still images offering a closer look at the show's superhero characters and their costumes. The cast includes Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson/Brainwave, Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson/Paragon, and Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson.

According to the show's official synopsis, "After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty."

The show will debut on Netflix on May 7th.