Netflix Just Released a Prequel to One of DreamWorks Animation’s Hit Movie Franchises

DreamWorks Animation has not been shy about quickly turning its biggest hits into multimedia franchises over the years. How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda, for example, have both been developed into multiple TV shows in between their theatrically released movies. Shrek was fully spun off into a second franchise focusing on a supporting character (Puss in Boots). Recently, DreamWorks has spent a good chunk of time fleshing out another budding franchise, going as far as to give it a full prequel treatment on Netflix.

This past week, Netflix released the new kids series The Bad Guys: Breaking In, which offers up an origin story for the beloved team of thieves-turned-heroes featured in The Bad Guys and The Bad Guys 2. Breaking In tells the story of how the team got together, and what caused them to turn to a life of crime.

Everything in the series takes place before the first Bad Guys movie, so kids who see the show on Netflix and thinks it looks like fun won’t have to watch anything before jumping in. Breaking In is nine episodes in length, each of them running for about 25 minutes.

It’s worth noting that, while this is about the same crew of beloved misfits you’ve seen in The Bad Guys, they will sound a little different on the show than they do in the films. The all-star cast from the movies, led by Sam Rockwell and Marc Maron, didn’t reprise their roles for the TV show. Michael Godere takes over for Rockwell as the voice of Wolf, while Chris Diamantopoulos replaces Maron as Snake. Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina are replaced by Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, and Mallory Low, respectively.

This isn’t the first time that The Bad Guys has made a move from film to television, with Netflix having released multiple holiday specials from the franchise over the last couple of years. The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday was released in 2023, followed by The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist just last year. There wasn’t a new special on Netflix in 2025, with the service releasing the entire season of The Bad Guys: Breaking In instead.

With two feature films under its belt, The Bad Guys has a decent performer for DreamWorks. The first movie made more than $250 million back in 2022, while the sequel made $237 million earlier this year. Those numbers don’t quite compare to How to Train Your Dragon or some of DreamWorks’ other major titles, but The Bad Guys has been relatively affordable to produce, so both films have made money for the studio.