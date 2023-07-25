Netflix is bringing back one of its popular reality shows for another season. Tuesday, it was revealed King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch would be returning to the streamer for a second go-around, potentially signaling the platform's commitment to unscripted content at a time when two different guilds are on strike. Ken Goldin, the star of the series and the owner of the auction house the show is set at, announced the news in a post on his personal Instagram profile.

"We are so EXCITED to announce that SEASON 2 of our Netflix Series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch is officially happening‼️‼️ New Episodes will be COMING SOON to a screen near you," Goldin shared on his post. "A huge thank you to @Netflix and everyone who streamed Season 1 and truly helped make this incredible announcement a reality. More to come!"

What type of show is King of Collectibles?

King of Collectibles follows Ken Goldin and his staff at Goldin Co. as they sell rare collectibles across most facets of the hobby. For the most part, however, Goldin and his team largely focused on sports cards over the course of the first season. When it comes to the second season, however, the entrepreneur told us earlier this summer he hopes to focus more on dealing comic books.

"You know, comic books, to us, for Goldin, they're our number two. You got sports collectibles is, is what we're famous for. Comic books is number two," Goldin told us in June. "So we definitely, I would say there's over a 90% chance that there is a season two. I hear that there's over a 90% chance it will be more episodes than six in season two. And assuming there is a season two, there is 100% chance that there will be comic books and comic book collectibles; both artwork as well as perhaps interesting items like the Superman costume. Um, who knows? Maybe we run across, um, you know, Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man worn mask or something. We never know what we find."

He added, "The great thing about comic books, and this is what I tell people about why I collect them and why, I think they're going to continue to grow in popularity. A large percentage of our audience is the sports fan, right? Go to any 16 year old, 13 year old, the United States, and say, hey, do you know who Hank Aaron is? You know, Mickey Mantle's? Maybe a percentage of them is going to know, right? You ask any of these kids, who's Superman, who's Spider-Man, 100% are going to know. If you go to Japan, it's the same thing. You go to Germany, it's the same thing. You go you go to Argentina. Everyone knows who the superheroes are, right? I think it's it's just a long term thing that will continue to grow."

The first season of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch is now streaming on Netflix while the second season has yet to set a release date.