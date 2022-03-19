Netflix’s Lupin: Seven Suspects Arrested in Connection With Set Robbery

Seven suspected robbers tied to a theft on the set of Netflix’s Lupin have reportedly been arrested. The news was confirmed by multiple outlets on Friday, with local reports stating that the suspects were arrested outside of Paris, with police still searching for more members of the group, which was initially reported to include twenty people. The suspects reported range in age from 13 to 21, and are being held in custody or under judicial supervision, depending on their ages. The theft occurred on Lupin‘s set in the French neighborhood of Nanterre on February 25th, with $333,000 worth of equipment reportedly stolen after the culprits used mortar fireworks to break in.

In a statement, Netflix confirmed that “there was an incident on Feb. 25 while filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.” Filming has been underway on the project since November of last year.

This was the second robbery to hit an original Netflix production in as many days, after $200,000 worth of antique props were stolen from the set of Season 5 of The Crown. These props included a Fabergé egg replica, crystal glassware, gold candelabras, and more.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety about The Crown’s. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

Inspired by the Arsène Lupin series (which also gave birth to the Lupin III manga franchise) the Lupin Netflix series follows gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) who models himself after the classic character.

“If I were British, I would have said James Bond, but since I’m French, I said Lupin,” Sy told The New York Times in an interview last year. “He’s playful, he’s clever, he steals, he’s surrounded by women. Plus, he’s a character who plays characters. For an actor, he’s the best.”

“Honestly, it was just something you had to know, a part of culture,” he added. “Later on, I connected the dots between the books, the TV shows I saw as a kid, and some mangas. I became totally addicted by working on ‘Lupin.’”

“It’s the first time I play this kind of father, who has a lot of baggage and questions,” Sy also observed. “I’m always interested in fatherhood. It’s not easy, and you don’t know whether you were a good dad or a bad one until your children are grown up… The idea of inheritance moves me — what do we retain and what do we pass on? For me that’s the true meaning of life, what makes us human.”

