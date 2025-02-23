Everything Being Added to Netflix This Week (February 24th)

We’re already into the final week of February, but Netflix is hoping to end the month on a high note. The streaming service has a pretty full week ahead, bringing about the end of February with some high profile original series and a few acquisitions that are sure to be popular amongst subscribers.

The week is set to kick off with a live presentation of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, followed by a new season of Full Swing on Tuesday and the addition of two seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Wednesday. The end of the week will see the arrival of new series Running Point, as well as movie additions like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Despicable Me 4.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Sunday, February 23rd

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)

Tuesday, February 25th

Full Swing: Season 3 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

This immersive documentary series follows the world’s greatest golfers — on and off the course — during a season of relentless competition.

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

Wednesday, February 26th

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (IT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Behind the glitz of Miss Italia, director Patrizia Mirigliani fights to save the iconic pageant, now wavering amid scandals and changing beauty standards.

Thursday, February 27th

Demon City (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Framed for his family’s murder and left for dead, an ex-hitman will stop at nothing to exact revenge on the masked “demons” who have taken over his city.

Running Point — NETFLIX SERIES

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

Toxic Town (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Brave mothers fight for justice in a drama based on the true story of the Corby poisonings, featuring Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood and Claudia Jessie.

The Wrong Track (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

When chaotic single mother Emilie hits a new low, she looks to her brother for help. He has a brilliant plan: to enter a cross-country ski marathon.

Friday, February 28th

Aitana: Metamorphosis (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary series, Aitana reveals intimate moments and untold thoughts about her journey from regular teen to international pop sensation.

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Squad 36 (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

A police agent launches his own investigation when a series of killings claims the lives of officers from an elite unit he was forced to leave.