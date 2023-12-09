Netflix Reveals Michelle Yeoh Trailer for The Brothers Sun

Michelle Yeoh stars in The Brothers Sun, and there's a brand-new poster for the series. Netflix is excited to show off this new series got its day in the sun. In The Brother Sun, Yeoh plays Mama Sun. The matriarch of the family has tried to build a new life for her young son in Los Angeles. However, when her crime-boss husband is imperiled, their safety is thrown out the window. Leaving behind your past can be really difficult. Eillen and Bruce Sun's escape from Taiwan illustrates that fact pretty clearly. You can check out all these names coming aboard for Netflix right here!

The Brothers Sun also shines a light on the rest of the Sun family. Charles Sun, played by Justin Chien, was next in line to head the family business as a Taipei gangster. But, professionally killing people puts a massive target on your back. Now, with the patriarch of the Sun family out of the picture, Charles has to go to America to alert his mother and protect his younger brother from incoming threats. The Brothers Sun is created by the team of Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. Behind the camera for this Netflix series is Kevin Tancharoen.

Netflix Partners With Yeoh Again After The Witcher Blood Origin

Of course, for Netflix fans, this is far from the first time they've seen Yeoh on the platform. The Witcher: Blood Origin brought her character Scian into the mix previously. As a master swordsman and a fearsome companion, she fit right into the mythical world the show runners were trying to build. The Academy-Award winner has so many talents that getting her into a Witcher show must have felt like a huge coup. Check out what she had to say to TUDUM about her debut in the Netflix show.

"Scian is the last of her clan, a nomadic tribe called the Ghost Clan," Yeoh explained. "She lives a very hermit life. She lives alone. She lives far away from the crowds. She once was the sword mother of Éile. I think deep in Éile's heart, she felt that if she had Scian by her side, she would have a better chance, a better opportunity to be able to overcome what was ahead. She soon found very quickly a reason to join them. Which gave her an added excuse to join Éile on her quest.

Netflix Geeked Week Crushed This Year

The streamer's big celebration teased this release: "Nexflix's Geeked Week is back for the third year virtually on Nov. 6 to Nov.12, highlighting the biggest, best, and most anticipated genre titles across films, series, and games. The week of events kicks off on Nov. 6 — Stranger Things Day — and continues throughout the week. Check out our schedule for a day-by-day breakdown of events."

"An epic virtual event focused on film, series, animation, and gaming. Every day promises excitement around your favorite series and films, including major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, BTS footage, merch drops, and more. This includes scoops, sneak peeks, and exclusive fan events from shows and movies including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Damsel, ONE PIECE, 3 Body Problem, and Rebel Moon."

Are you excited to see Michelle Yeoh's latest project?