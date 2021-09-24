Netflix’s Midnight Mass Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Netlix’s new hit series Midnight Mass is “Certified Fresh” over on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing this, Midnight Mass holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 43 critics reviews submitted (41 Fresh, 2 Rotten). In addition, Midnight Mass currently holds a 100% audience score, making it one of the more impressive debuts for a Netflix Original series. Midnight Mass has just premiered on Netflix today, Friday, September 24th, and with this level of indisputable approval from critics (and regular) viewers, it seems the show is poised to have a big premiere weekend riding a mass wave of word-of-mouth and social media trends.

Synopsis: “Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?“

Midnight Mass comes from writer/director Mike Flanagan, who has earned a solid reputation for himself with horror films like Oculus and Doctor Sleep, and series like The Haunting of Hill House. Midnight Mass also stars Flanagan’s wife and collaborator Kate Siegel (Haunting of Hill House), Kristin Lehman (The Killing), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Rahul Kohil (iZombie), Annabeth Gish (West Wing, X-Files), Henry Thomas (E.T., Haunting of Hill House) and others.

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely said the following in his official Midnight Mass review:

The marriage of Mike Flanagan and Netflix has been a stellar one so far. The filmmaker delivered a wonderful Stephen King adaptation in Gerald’s Game, lit the streaming world on fire with The Haunting of Hill House, and gave gothic romance a much-needed spotlight in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Flanagan’s work with Netflix — along with his popular Doctor Sleep adaptation — has made him one of the biggest names in modern horror, and set the bar for his next project impossibly high. That project is Midnight Mass, a TV series that Flanagan concocted long before making Hill House, and it somehow exceeds even the loftiest of expectations. With a complicated and thought-provoking exploration of religion, Flanagan turns in what is easily the strongest work of his career.

QiiBO calls Midnight Mass “Flanagan’s best work,” noting that the writer/director “seems to have used all of his previous projects as practice for this thrill machine, a series that broke my heart into a thousand pieces and left me thinking about his last moments long after it ended.”

Wall Street Journal applauds Flanagan’s ability to marry real heart to his horror scares: “There will be screams, yes. There will be blood. But not before Midnight Mass has seduced its audience into caring about what happens.”

TIME sums up the experience of Flanagan’s now-signature style with this breakdown: “Flanagan’s shows are like islands in a storm-not always the cleanest or most elegant on the surface, but hearty, solid refuges nonetheless. And Midnight Mass is his best one yet.”

Midnight Mass is now streaming on Netflix.