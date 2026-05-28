HBO Is Headed for Another Controversial Series Finale Thanks To Its #1 TV Show

HBO is still pretty much seen as the gold standard when it comes to TV series. But it’s funny how, at the same time, it has also built another, more curious pattern: the bigger a show becomes, the higher the chances its ending turns divisive and controversial. And it’s not really about lack of quality — most of the time, it’s the opposite. These are shows that actually build up too much expectation, too many layers of interpretation, and an audience that walks into the final episode expecting something almost impossible: a conclusion that wraps everything up while still preserving what made the story work in the first place. The problem is that these two things rarely coexist without friction, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO knows this territory better than almost any other network, yet it still keeps going back to it. Game of Thrones, True Blood, and The Sopranos are some strong examples of that. And now, another series might be about to join that list.

Euphoria Season 3 Is Pointing Toward a Series Finale Filled With Backlash

image courtesy of hbo

Who doesn’t remember the Euphoria boom back in 2019? With a very unique tone and aesthetic that became a pop culture trademark, the show made everyone believe we were witnessing one of the most incredible TV productions in a long time. The story started with Rue (Zendaya), a young woman trying to stay sober after a near-fatal overdose. However, the series also branches out to other characters around her, generally portraying the chaotic lives of a group of high school students dealing with love, friendship, trauma, sexuality, social media, and violence. It was easy for audiences to relate to, it always had a strong cast, and it delivered iconic scenes and dialogue.

However, after Season 1, some controversies started to come up around the show. It seemed like everything was happening behind the scenes, but it still impacted the writing and the characters, which ended up making Season 2 feel inconsistent at times. Still, nothing felt significant enough to suggest Euphoria was a lost cause. But once everyone started wondering about Season 3, everything changed: a massive hiatus with very little news about the show’s future left many confused, and alongside that came more and more production-related controversies.

After production delays, conflicting cast schedules, and a lot of rumors, it wasn’t until four years after Season 2 that the long-awaited Season 3 finally arrived. To this day, there is still no confirmation on whether it will serve as Euphoria‘s ending or if the show could continue beyond it. However, judging by how things are going and what some of the creative team and HBO executives have already said, it may be. And even though the reason behind that likely comes from a mix of creative and logistical fatigue, the direction the show has taken (and which is clearly not pleasing a lot of viewers) could also play a role.

image courtesy of hbo

Season 3 picks up Rue’s story and the rest of the characters in an emotionally unstable environment, where almost no one seems to have found any real balance years after previous events. The show continues dealing with themes like addiction, identity, toxic relationships, and the difficulty of growing up, but now there’s an added weight: it feels like there isn’t much narrative space left. Everything seems to be heading toward some kind of closure, but at the same time, it’s easy to see through how the stories are being handled that the idea of a fourth season no longer feels as solid as before.

The main issue is that Euphoria was never a show meant to have a traditional resolution. It works more as a fragmented emotional portrait than a story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. And that worked really well in the earlier seasons, when there was still room for expansion and experimentation. But in Season 3, there’s such a drastic shift in multiple aspects that it almost feels like showrunner Sam Levinson didn’t know where to take what he originally built. That’s where some of his controversies come into play, but either way, that kind of shift was obviously going to reflect in audience reception.

Euphoria is heading toward its final episode of the season (and possibly a series finale), and the fans are split: there are still those who defend the show for staying true to its original spirit — visually bold, emotionally intense, and unafraid to be uncomfortable. On the other hand, a large portion points to a loss of focus, with less cohesion, more fragmentation, and weaker character arcs. And since the show has been heavily debated for years, HBO ends up with a big title in its lineup that is likely to finish more criticized than praised just because of these different opinions.

Why Do Fans Think Euphoria Declined as a Show?

image courtesy of hbo

As mentioned earlier, the controversies surrounding the show have played a major role in audience feedback. However, focusing strictly on the story, watching Seasons 1 and 2 feels undeniably different from Season 3. And to explain that, it’s worth looking at genre, tone, and writing development.

When you look at what Euphoria represented in pop culture, you see a major psychological coming-of-age drama with deep emotional weight, right? But Season 3 shifts away from that and becomes closer to a crime story, a thriller, or even a loosely defined hybrid, since there’s also a bit of a western-like edge to it — that is enough to make it feel like you’re watching a completely different show. And it’s not necessarily good or bad, but it’s such a sharp change that it creates a sense of disconnect. Because of that, you start missing the balance between intimacy and the stylized exaggeration from earlier seasons. Changing that fundamentally reshapes the entire show, and there’s no real way to fully go back.

According to Levinson, the intention was to expand the scale and shift the narrative structure, moving away from the more closed, intimate setting like the school and tightly focused character groups, into something broader where they could exist in more scattered, fragmented, and less controlled environments. In other words, it was supposed to be a natural evolution of the Euphoria universe. The thing is that you can absolutely do that without making such a radical shift that it feels like the show’s genre has changed. How? That’s where tone comes in, because it’s possible to introduce thriller elements or more adult violence as a layer. It would still be a drama, just with new circumstances.

image courtesy of hbo

What we’ve seen throughout the season so far is inconsistency, largely because it’s excessively extreme. And it’s not that this was never part of the show’s intention, but the context has changed so much that people feel it with much more weight and less natural flow. The transition between Season 2 and this one wasn’t handled smoothly enough.

And to support that argument, there’s the writing construction itself, which developed each character arc in very irregular ways that don’t fully align with what was originally established. While each character still keeps their essence (largely thanks to the cast’s performances), Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) arc doesn’t quite make sense (it feels like he’s just there to fill space), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) becomes almost caricature-like with her obsession with fame (when that was never clearly established as her defining motivation), and Jules (Hunter Schafer) ends up completely disconnected from the main storyline, for example.

In the end, if this really is the end of Euphoria, then the finale is bound to be controversial, as it will likely be interpreted more as a statement than a conclusion, regardless of whether it’s more closed-off, more ambiguous, or more abrupt. Maybe the show should have been planned more carefully from the beginning, since, as already mentioned, it has always worked better with tension than with resolution. But finales require resolution anyway, even if only partially. So the question isn’t whether the series finale will be well executed or not — it’s that it will inevitably be debated. It’s just a shame that most of that debate will likely lean negative because of Levinson’s bold, creative choices.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!