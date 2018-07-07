Netflix: 6 Movies and Shows Leaving This Week

Most Netflix users breath a sigh of relief after the first day of the month because most of the service’s removals are done for.

However, Netflix slips in a few more exits throughout the month, catching users by surprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This coming week sees a fan-favorite sitcom, some underrated animated fare and a Disney feature all leaving the service.

Scroll through to see which shows and movies are leaving Netflix this week.

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’: Seasons 1-5 (July 8)

Real Husbands of Hollywood is a sitcom that lovers and haters of reality TV can both get behind.

Spearheaded by Kevin Hart, the fictionalized version of a reality series follows Hart, Duane Martin, Nelly, Cynthia McWilliams, Boris Kodjoe, Nick Cannon, and Robin Thicke as they deal with being married men in Hollywood.

The show’s five seasons, which originally aired on BET, are all leaving on Sunday, so you’ll have to hurry to binge as much as you can.

‘Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom’ (July 8)

Alpha and Omega is an oft-forgotten animated film from 2011.

Despite it’s smaller cultural footprint, the film spawned multiple straight-to-video sequels.

This 2017 film, which is the last one in the series, sees the title characters helping out a bear queen.

‘Ratchet and Clank’ (July 9)

The video-game-film genre has suffered from numerous box office bombs, and Ratchet & Clank unfortunately falls into this category.

Despite seeming like a solid property to adapt, this 2016 animated feature, which shows the origins of the heroes, only mad just over half its budget at the box office.

However, it is still worth a watch for fans of the original game series, who have until Monday to stream it.

‘Serena’ (July 9)

Also leaving on Monday is Serena, a star-studded 2014 period piece about a love and betrayals. Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper star as a couple in the Great Depression who run a prosperous timber business together.

Things are going great for the pair, that is, until an illegitimate child comes into the picture.

‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ (July 11)

Alice in Wonderland was a box office mega-hit in 2011, and this 2016 sequel continues Alice’s journey, albeit with less stellar results.

Alice Through the Looking Glass sees the title character returning to Wonderland to help the Mad Hatter find his family.

The A-list cast returns for the film, including Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. Sacha Baron Cohen also joins the franchise as Time.

‘Wild Hogs’ (July 14)

This all-star road trip comedy was not much of a critical success, but audiences loved it.

Wild Hogs stars Tim Allen, John Travolta, Martin Lawrence and William H. Macy are four mild-mannered guys out on the road to help one of them get through a divorce. As one would imagine, hi-jinks ensue and get the guys wrapped up in a whole mess of trouble.

Scroll through to see all the titles leaving in July.

Leaving July 8-14

Leaving 7/8/18:

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9/18:

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving 7/11/18:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14/18:

Wild Hogs

July 15-30

Leaving 7/15/18:

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16/18:

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving 7/29/18:

The Den

Leaving 7/30/18:

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State