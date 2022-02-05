Netflix Viewers are LOVING Marshawn Lynch in New Series Murderville

Netflix fans have been delighted by Marshawn Lynch’s performance on Murderville. For those who might be unaware, the murder mystery series uses a bunch of comedians as guest star to get to the bottom of capers. However, there is a ton of improv work for this series. A name that a lot of people didn’t expect to be saying once they finished the first season, Marshawn Lynch. The NFL star is a common sight in commercials for the league and Skittles. But, it seems as though he’s as quick footed in the comedy space as he was on the field. Social media is littered with people who were blown away by the running back’s delivery and performance during the Netflix series. Any time Beast Mode pops up in a sports capacity, you know things are about to get more interesting. It would seem that his off the field future is shaping up to be really interesting. Check out some of the best posts about his Netflix appearance.

Netflix describes the improv-heavy series right here: “Eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy.”

I beg of you, please watch the Marshawn Lynch episode of #Murderville. You will not be disappointed. pic.twitter.com/4sAyD6xTaN — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) February 4, 2022

“She tried to kick you out your own country??” I love Marshawn Lynch. 🤣🤣🤣 Murderville is pretty dang great! — Michael Gruber (@tweetgrubes) February 4, 2022

Marshawn Lynch is always awesome and he is fantastic on the new Netflix show Murderville pic.twitter.com/lPetxTE604 — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) February 4, 2022

Marshawn Lynch is very good. pic.twitter.com/HGsCSNAvv6 — Annie Wu (@AnnieW) February 4, 2022

I think the Marshawn Lynch episode of #Murderville is easily in my top 3 favorite episodes of TV ever. pic.twitter.com/y1i62v5BBv — Marielle ⚓️🔱 (@marielle922) February 4, 2022

Marshawn Lynch is funnier than actual comedians pic.twitter.com/nAer6rMvwJ — veda ❀ (@bellalugosii) February 5, 2022

This is real life