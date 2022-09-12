My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Chapter 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix released the trailer for My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, the upcoming series that's part of Netflix After School, their branded channel that features fan-favorites like Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. New episodes of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark will be available on Netflix September 26th, and picks up after the first half of the season, which dropped in May. The series is a sequel to My Little Pony: A New Generation, and this second "chapter" is act 2 of a 3-part, 23-episode first season on the streaming platform.

After years of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, A New Generation gave the franchise a CGI facelift, and moved to the future, where magic had been largely absent from Equestria for years. Now, it's back, and Make Your Mark explores what that means, and how to navigate the new rules.

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.

Magic has finally returned to Equestria thanks to Sunny Starscout and her new friends! The Pegasi can fly and the Unicorns can use levitation again… and the Earth Ponies have activated their own special magic for the very first time in history. It's a whole new world! Which is exhilarating... but, well, also a little scary and strange. And now that Sunny is an Alicorn with powers, there's a lot to figure out.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark will explore the rules of this growing magic while the Mane 5 get to know themselves on their own journeys of self-discovery. Living together for the first time, the ponies must navigate a new normal living in a society that has recently undergone a massive, life-changing shift. The relatability of this new reality is the perfect springboard to tell relatable, fresh stories that will appeal to this generation of emotionally tuned-in viewers and all of the things they are going through in a world that has been forever changed.

And as the Mane 5 explore the rules of magic and discover about themselves in the process, the series will focus in on the existing lands of Maretime Bay, Bridlewood, and Zephyr Heights. It will delve deeper into their individual backstories, their hobbies and jobs (whether it be sheriff, smoothie-cart owner, or detective princess), familial relationships (Pipp & Zipp's sisterhood), and journeys to find exactly what makes each of them "sparkle."

A diverse and adorable supporting bunch of Unicorns, Pegasi, and Earth Ponies who are all adjusting to life with magic in their own ways make up a colorful cast. But a typical episode might center around the Mane 5 helping one another with a magical mystery, juggling responsibilities and friendships, or learning more about each other's different species' cultural customs. All while resisting the plan of an evil villain who hopes to steal it all away from them.