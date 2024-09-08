Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 9th)
The Circle and Emily in Paris return to Netflix with new episodes this week.
A new week has arrived, and folks with a Netflix subscription can now look forward to an entire five-day stretch of new movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service. Every weekday this week has some new additions set to join Netflix's lineup.
The early part of the week isn't that crowded, with just three total titles launching on Monday and Tuesday. A new season of Hot Wheels: Let's Race will certainly be exciting for some kids out there, but the shows that adult subscribers are looking forward to won't arrive until the latter half of the week.
Wednesday will see the highly-anticipated return of The Circle, Netflix's wildly popular social media-inspired reality competition. The series, which helped launch Netflix's slate of reality originals, is coming back for its seventh season, with new episodes rolling out weekly.
One day later, Netflix will be adding new episodes of hit series Emily in Paris. The first half of the show's fourth season hit Netflix last month, and Thursday will see the arrival of Part 2.
You can check out the full list of this week's Netflix additions below!
Monday, September 9th
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The heat is on as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger who's driving a car loaded with special powers!
Tuesday, September 10th
Ahir Shah: Ends (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
From London's Royal Court Theatre, acclaimed comedian Ahir Shah dishes on class, family and multiculturalism in the UK from his grandfather's view.
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.
Wednesday, September 11th
Boxer (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.
The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Clever catfish, shady tactics and game-changing twists collide as a new group of players competes for $100,000 in the most cutthroat season to date.
Technoboys (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
They're fierce, they're iconic, they're back – and they're totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.
Thursday, September 12th
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.
Billionaire Island (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The series is shot at the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway's much-talked about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.
Black Mass
Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she's ready for her next adventure.
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past... only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.
Friday, September 13th
Officer Black Belt (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
A talented martial artist who can't walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.
Sector 36 (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.
Uglies -- NETFLIX FILM
In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.