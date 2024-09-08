Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 9th)

A new week has arrived, and folks with a Netflix subscription can now look forward to an entire five-day stretch of new movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service. Every weekday this week has some new additions set to join Netflix's lineup. The early part of the week isn't that crowded, with just three total titles launching on Monday and Tuesday. A new season of Hot Wheels: Let's Race will certainly be exciting for some kids out there, but the shows that adult subscribers are looking forward to won't arrive until the latter half of the week. Wednesday will see the highly-anticipated return of The Circle, Netflix's wildly popular social media-inspired reality competition. The series, which helped launch Netflix's slate of reality originals, is coming back for its seventh season, with new episodes rolling out weekly. One day later, Netflix will be adding new episodes of hit series Emily in Paris. The first half of the show's fourth season hit Netflix last month, and Thursday will see the arrival of Part 2. You can check out the full list of this week's Netflix additions below!

Monday, September 9th Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The heat is on as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger who's driving a car loaded with special powers!

Tuesday, September 10th Ahir Shah: Ends (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From London's Royal Court Theatre, acclaimed comedian Ahir Shah dishes on class, family and multiculturalism in the UK from his grandfather's view. Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.

Wednesday, September 11th (Photo: Netflix) Boxer (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history. The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Clever catfish, shady tactics and game-changing twists collide as a new group of players competes for $100,000 in the most cutthroat season to date. Technoboys (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

They're fierce, they're iconic, they're back – and they're totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.

Thursday, September 12th (Photo: Netflix) Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player. Billionaire Island (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The series is shot at the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway's much-talked about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer. Black Mass Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she's ready for her next adventure. Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared. Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past... only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.