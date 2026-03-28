5 Fantasy Books With 10/10 Plot Twists We’re Still Thinking About Years Later

Fantasy books are often judged by their world-building and character writing, but 10/10 plot twists make them more memorable. There’s something immensely satisfying about being caught off guard by a book. It’s thrilling when a well-placed twist upends everything you believe about a story — and even more so when you realize the author laid the groundwork for that surprise from the beginning.

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Not all 10/10 fantasy books have massive plot twists, and not all of them execute their reveals as impressively as they could. That makes it more magical when an author nails major developments, managing to surprise readers, even when the signs are there. Some of the most memorable twists are so great, they’ll make you re-read a book a second time. And these fantasy books all pull off impressive turns, either altering the entire foundation their stories are built on or taking us in wildly unexpected directions.

5) The Light of All That Falls by James Islington

The Licanius Trilogy is a fantasy series that gets better as it continues, and part of its upward trajectory stems from James Islington’s ability to craft a plot twist. The author delivers no shortage of surprises throughout this story, though the turns are at their best in the final installment, The Light of All That Falls. The closing revelation completely reframes the narrative, ending things in a way that readers will be thinking about long after. That last perfect plot twist isn’t the only one this finale benefits from, either. There are numerous developments that Islington lays the groundwork for in previous books, making them all the more satisfying when they happen (and making this series a prime choice for a re-read).

4) Last Argument of Kings by Joe Abercrombie

Last Argument of Kings ends The First Law trilogy on a bleak but shocking note, and the gradual nature of its biggest twist is what makes it a 10/10. While so many fantasy books benefit from explosive, hard-hitting reveals, the most powerful revelation in this finale is something the author steadily builds to. It changes everything, delivering a conclusion that will leave readers reeling. There are other solid turns throughout the book, too, and they tie the characters’ journeys together nicely. These twists are largely why Last Argument of Kings proves such a solid send-off. It may not be satisfying in the traditional sense, but it makes sense of all that happens — and fits perfectly with the series’ tone and world.

3) The Lost War by Justin Lee Anderson

An underrated gem with some incredible plot twists is The Lost War by Justin Lee Anderson. What initially seems like a conventional quest eventually spins into something more unexpected, with reveals that reshape the entire story. This is a fantasy book that’s best gone into with as little information as possible, as it allows readers to experience the full impact of its big revelations. Like other novels on this list, it turns its story on its head before it’s through. It masterfully uses clever storytelling conventions to misdirect readers. They’ll be as surprised as the characters when they learn what’s really happening in this fast-paced and entertaining story.

2) A Storm of Swords by George R.R. Martin

Image via Penguin

There are plenty of shocking turns throughout A Song of Ice and Fire, but A Storm of Swords takes the prize for featuring the best ones — and for having the largest number of them in quick succession. From the time this sequel hits the Red Wedding to its final pages, George R.R. Martin keeps throwing surprises at the reader. Years later, most of us can’t imagine ASOIAF (or Game of Thrones) unfolding any other way. However, reading this book for the first time is a wild ride. It conveys a clear message: this story isn’t going where you think. Characters who are poised to be the heroes are killed off suddenly, villains you think are winning meet unexpected ends, and the last chapter is a jaw-dropper. Perhaps after the first two books, A Storm of Swords twists are ones you should see coming, but they’re so explosive that they make an impact either way.

1) The Well of Ascension by Brandon Sanderson

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Brandon Sanderson’s books are so well-known for their plot twists that his climaxes have been dubbed “Sanderlanches” — and really, any of the books in the Mistborn or Stormlight Archive series would be at home on a list of twisty titles. The Well of Ascension stands out as having some of the best Sanderson twists, though, pulling off genuinely surprising reveals despite laying the groundwork for them from the start. All the Mistborn Era 1 books have explosive endings, but The Well of Ascension‘s twists are the hardest to see coming. They’re also seamlessly worked into the book’s action, and the last of them sets up the final book well, making them as functional as they are thrilling.

What’s a fantasy book that “wowed” you with its plot twists? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!