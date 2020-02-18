Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for On My Block Season 3

While there have been a bunch of recent Netflix shows axed after their second seasons, the streaming service clearly isn’t against keeping original projects going longer than that, provided they have the viewership. Such is the case for the popular series On My Block, which was previously renewed by Netflix for a third installment, set to return sometime this year. On Tuesday morning, Netflix made things official and announced the premiere date for the third season of On My Block, along with a teaser video and a slew of first look images.

Season 3 of the series will be released on Netflix in its entirety on March 11th. The new installment will consist of eight episodes, each running about 30 minutes in length. On My Block was created by Lauren Iungerich who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft are co-creators and additional EPs. The series stars Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias.

You can check out the official synopsis for On My Block below, followed by the first photos from the upcoming third season:

“They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher. On My Block, co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez On Me), is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.”

