Netflix Cancels Queen Sono After Already Announcing Season 2 Renewal

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is still seeing spikes in numbers around the globe, Netflix has reversed yet another renewal decision. Queen Sono, the popular original thriller out of Africa, was renewed for a second season back in April. However, the second installment was meant to be a much grander adventure, spanning much of the continent, a task that the pandemic has made immensely difficult. Last week, Netflix reversed course and axed Queen Sono after just one season.

“We wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times,” said creator Kagiso Lediga. The filmmaker also tweeted about the cancellation, calling it another "casualty of 2020" and thanking the fans that supported Season 1.

🥺 Another casualty of 2020. Thank you to all the fans and awesome team behind Queen Sono for the magic 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7U3ECFBeW5 — Kagiso Lediga (@KagisoLediga) November 26, 2020

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 2 of Queen Sono," Netflix said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of the Diprente team for sharing their audacious vision and bringing it to life with Netlflix. A huge thank you to our fans across the world for the love shared for our first African Original series. Netflix is also grateful to the amazing efforts shown by the cast and crew for their stellar efforts in creating this show for our members around the world. We’ll continue to work closely with South Africa’s creative industry to keep producing more compelling ‘Made-in-South Africa’ stories.”

Sadly, this isn't the first cancellation of its kind to come from Netflix this year. The Society and I Am Not Okay With This were both axed ahead of their new seasons, and the plug was pulled on GLOW after its fourth and final season had already started shooting. The pandemic is causing studios everywhere to make difficult decisions, and these shows likely won't be the last casualties.

