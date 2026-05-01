Tubi Resurrects Forgotten Cartoon Network Series And More

Tubi has had a big year when it comes to bringing back some major entries from Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, and other major entertainment platforms. In 2026, the streaming service brought on the likes of The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ed Edd ‘n Eddy, and other beloved animated series that were lost from HBO Max. Luckily, more series have arrived on the free-to-watch platform, some of which have been absent from the digital landscape for years. If you’re looking to dive back into classic cartoons, it seems that Tubi is angling to be one of the premier spots for them.

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One of the most forgotten Cartoon Network series is Evil Con Carne, a television show that first got its start as a segment in The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. Rather than focusing on the Grim Reaper and a pair of idiosyncratic children, Evil Con Carne focused on a super villain who met a nasty end, but was resurrected inside the body of a circus bear. While still trying to take over the world, Hector now has to deal with the body he inhabits, creating some hilarious antics. The Cartoon Network cartoon is far from the only classic series that has arrived on Tubi, with the likes of Static Shock, Cow & Chicken, He-Man And The Masters of the Universe, and The Addams Family also joining the roster. You can check out Evil Con Carne on Tubi by clicking here.

Cartoon Network’s Evil Comedy

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For those who never had the chance to check out this show, it first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2001. While The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy aired for six seasons with over seventy episodes to its name, the same couldn’t be said for its spin-off. Evil Con Carne had two seasons total, airing twenty-two episodes over the course of its run. The creator of the series, Maxwell Atoms, hasn’t confirmed if he is looking to resurrect this series, though the cartoon that gave it its start might be brought back one day.

In 2023, Atoms confirmed that he had pitched a revival of The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy to Cartoon Network, though the cable network has never moved forward with the proposal. As a part of the creator’s official YouTube channel, the animator said, “Right now, CN is sitting on a project I came up with to introduce new audiences to Billy & Mandy. That could (through time and a circuitous route) see me getting back to [Billy & Mandy: Destroy Us All], but the industry as a whole is in a pretty dark place right now. We’ll see what this year brings and where Time-Warner-Discovery-Comcast-Plus ends up. This wouldn’t be the first time Billy & Mandy have crawled back from the grave.” Billy & Mandy is set to arrive on Tubi as well this year, for those looking to revisit the series that kicked off this hilarious universe.

What do you think of Tubi bringing back this classic Cartoon Network series? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!