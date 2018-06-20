Jason Ritter Joins Michael B. Jordan in Netflix’s Superhero Family Drama Series ‘Raising Dion’

The cast of Netflix‘s Raising Dion is gradually beginning to take shape.

Jason Ritter has reportedly been cast in the upcoming television adaptation, according to Deadline. Ritter will play Pat, a comic-book-reading scientist who was coworkers and best friends with with Mark (Michael B. Jordan), his best friend.

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark. The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Ritter has a pretty varied filmography, with roles in Freddy vs. Jason, Gravity Falls, and Parenthood. He can most recently be seen on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and Another Period. This seems to mark Ritter’s first major foray into the comic book adaptation realm, following his younger brother Tyler Ritter having roles on Arrow and Agents of SHEILD.

The television series is based on an independent comic book Dennis Liu and Jason Piperberg, and is expected to have a 10-episode straight-to-series order.

“I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix, who I know shares that commitment,” Liu said in a statement when the series was announced last year. “More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.”

Raising Dion comes from Liu, Jordan, Carol Barbee (UnReal, Judging Amy), Michael Green (American Gods, Logan), and Charles D. King’s MACRO (Fences). Kenny Goodman will serve as an executive producer.

“We haven’t seen this type of superhero story before — an origin myth full of imagination, wonder and adventure, all grounded in the experiences of a modern single mother,” said Cindy Holland, VP, Original Content for Netflix. “Michael B. Jordan is an exciting and dynamic talent, and I’m excited to see him, MACRO, Carol and the team translate Dennis’ unique vision to television.”

Raising Dion does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.