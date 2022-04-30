Netflix Releases First Look at That '70s Show Sequel

✖

Saturday was a big news day for That '90s Show, Netflix's sequel to That '70s Show. Not only did the streamer reveal that most of the young cast from the original series will be returning to reprise their roles in what's being described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances", but Netflix also revealed a first-look photo from the upcoming series as well featuring returning stars and series regulars Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Foreman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Foreman. The photo sees Red and Kitty sitting at their kitchen table and while the decor has been given a bit of a '90s update, all the nostalgia for That '70s Show is still there. You can check it out for yourself below.

That '90s Show picks up 15 years after the series finale of That '70s Show, bringing viewers to 1995 where Eric and Donna's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) will be "visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and stern glare of Red." That '90s Show will also star Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

(Photo: Netflix)

As was noted previously, it was also announced on Saturday that the original cast of That '70s Show will be reprising their roles, with the exception of Danny Masterson. That means that Topher Grace is returning as Eric, Mila Kunis as Jackie, Laura Pepon as Donna, Ashton Kutcher as Michael, and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez. Valderrama had recently spoken out about his support for the spinoff, though at that time he left the idea of his appearing a little open ended given his commitments to NCIS and Zorro.

"I'm a little busy now, but I support them so much," Valderrama said. "I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I'd never say no."

That '70s Show originally aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. That '90s Show is actually the second spinoff for the series which also spawned the short-lived That '80s Show in 2002. It aired for just one season for a total of 13 episodes on Fox and was a spin-off largely in structure alone.

A release date for That '90s Show has not yet been revealed. The series will stream on Netflix.