That ’70s Show Star Speaks Out on Potential Return for That ’90s Show

Production on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, the sequel to the fan favorite sitcom That ’70s Show is underway with original stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith both returning as Kitty and Red Forman in the series which will follow their granddaughter, Leia Forman as she spends a large part of the summer with her grandparents. But while Rupp and Smith are the only two stars of the original series currently expected to return, Wilmer Valderrama is now speaking out on whether he’d return as well and it turns out he’s not opposed to it.

Speaking with TV Insider, Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez on the series, said that while he’s busy with work on NCIS and the upcoming Zorro, he’s open to appearing if schedules allow but he’s also very supportive of the series.

“I’m a little busy now, but I support them so much,” Valderrama said. “I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I’d never say no.”

That ’70s Show originally aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. In addition to Rupp, Smith, and Valderrama, the series starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, and Lisa Robin Kelly. That ’90s Show is actually the second spinoff for the series which also spawned the short-lived That ’80s Show in 2002. It aired for just one season for a total of 13 episodes on Fox and was a spin-off largely in structure alone.

That ’90s Show will star Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. Netflix ordered the sequel series last fall and it is described as being set in “1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.”

A release date for That ’90s Show has not yet been revealed. The series will stream on Netflix.

Are you disappointed Wilmer Valderrama isn’t appearing on That ’90s Show? Are you looking forward to the That ’70s Show sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!