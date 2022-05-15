Netflix Releases My Little Pony Special Trailer

✖

Netflix has released the trailer My Little Pony: Make Your Mark. The upcoming series is set to launch on the streaming platform on May 26th with a bonus 44-minute animated special teasing the main series, 8-episode series which will debut in September. The series will see the return of Sunny, Hitch, Pipp, Zipp and Izzy which made their debut in last year's My Little Pony: A New Generation. You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video below.

Netflix describes My Little Pony: Make Your Mark as follows: "Months after magic has returned to Equestria, Sunny Starscout and her new pony friends are excited to celebrate their new lives on Maretime Bay Day! But while their group may have adjusted to magic's return, plenty of Unicorns and Pegasi are still having trouble mastering their powers, frustrating the non-magical Earth Ponies who wish to return to how things were before. This division worries Zipp, who notices that the Unity Crystals have begun glitching, disrupting magic for everyone. Zipp begins investigating, discovering the glitches seem to be happening more and more, their chaos further dividing the ponies of Maretime Bay. She tries to convince her friends that the Unity Crystals are acting strange, but they think she's worrying over nothing and don't believe her. That is, until they witness a Pegasus falling out of the sky onto an Earth Pony themselves. This spurs outrage from the Earth Ponies, who threaten to boycott Maretime Bay Day if the town isn't made a magic-free zone. Now on her side, Zipp explains to her friends her discovery that magic is glitching when ponies aren't treating each other with kindness. Their mission now is to throw such an amazing Bay Day that everypony comes together in harmony to stabilize magic again. But as the Earth Ponies air their frustrations with the inclusion of Pegasi and Unicorns in a holiday they see as their own, the glitches escalate, bringing about a massive magical storm that threatens to swallow the town. In the end, it's only the power of Sunny and her friends working together that saves the day. As magic stabilizes, the Earth Ponies discover they now too have powers! Feeling included and having seen the error of their ways, they apologize and come together with the Unicorns and Pegasi in harmony to celebrate the rest of Maretime Bay Day together."

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark is voiced by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ("Never Have I Ever," "Turning Red") alongside Jenna Warren ("Kody Kapow!"), JJ Gerber ("Monster Pack"), Ana Sani ("The Boys"), AJ Bridel ("Odd Squad") and Bahia Watson ("The Handmaid's Tale").

"My Little Pony was a childhood favorite for me and now, I get to be a pony!" Ramakrishnan said previously. "Life brought me full circle and I couldn't be more thankful. I am so excited to be able to bring some fun adventures and wholesome magic into fans' lives."

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark debuts May 26th on Netflix.