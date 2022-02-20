My Little Pony Sets Premiere Dates for New Netflix Series and More

My Little Pony is expanding its content slate. Hasbro has announced that the beloved My Little Pony franchise is getting a variety of brand-new content for 2022, including a weekly YouTube series, a Netflix series, and two Netflix Specials totaling nearly 500 minutes of new My Little Pony adventures. And the new content is coming sooner than you might think with the YouTube series kicking off on April 7th.

According to a press release, Hasbro will premiere My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale, a weekly YouTube series on April 7th. The animated series My Little Pony: Make Your Mark will kick off as a 44-minute animated special on Netflix on May 26th and be followed by the launch of an 8-episode series of the same name on September 26th. Then, a second 44-minute special, My Little Pony: Winter Wishday, will debut on Netflix on November 21st. All of the new My Little Pony content will feature the same cast, including the addition of Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

“My Little Pony was a childhood favorite for me and now, I get to be a pony!” Ramakrishnan said. “Life brought me full circle and I couldn’t be more thankful. I am so excited to be able to bring some fun adventures and wholesome magic into fans’ lives.”

The new My Little Pony content comes fresh off the release of Netflix’s My Little Pony: A New Generation last year. That film debuted as the number one Kids Title in 86 countries and the overall number 1 title in 20 countries. Both new My Little Pony series will follow the Mane 5 ponies introduced in that film, Sunny Starscout, Izzy Moonbow, Hitch Trailblazer, and Zipp Storm.

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale launches April 7th for free on the My Little Pony YouTube channel with a new, 5-minute episode released each week. The series is produced by Lil Critter Workshop with Gretchen Mallorie serving as Head Writer/Story Editor and David Flack as Creative Producer. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark will launch on Netflix on May 26th with a 44-minute animated special and followed up with the series comprising of 8, 22-minute episodes in September. My Little Pony: Make. Your Mark was developed for television by Gillian Berrow, is produced by Atomic Cartoons, with Cort Lane serving as Executive Producer and William Lau as Supervising Director.

