Resident Evil Reboot Cast Revealed With Stacked Roster

The cast of the ucpoming Resident Evil movie reboot has been revealed and it includes some fan-favorite from titles including Ant-Man and The Wasp, The Umbrella Academy, Arrow, Flash, and more. The film has officially cast Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, and Neal McDonough for movie headed to theaters. It will be the seventh total Resident Evil movie from Constantin Films, but the first in a new line for the franchise. It is a complete reboot of the story which became very well known to star Mila Jovovich as the lead.

The cast and their respective characters have been revealed. Scodelario is playing Claire Redfield, John-Kamen is Jil Valentine, Amell is Chris Redfield, Hopper is Albert Wesker, Jogia is Leon S. Kennedy. McDonough is William Birkin.

Between these cast members, an impressive resumé of previous work is brought to the table. Amell and McDonough have appeared on CW's DC Comics TV shows. McDonough and John-Kamen have both been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but never appeared in the same title. Scodelario has appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Maze Runner franchises. Hopper recently broke out with his role in The Umbrella Academy.

Earlier this year, Netflix released a synopsis for a spinoff series in the same universe as the movie: "In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters -- people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past - about her sister, her father and herself - continue to haunt her."

