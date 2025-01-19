Controversial New Netflix Series Is “Amazing” Say Fans

A controversial new Netflix series is proving to be a fan favorite. This is not only evident by its 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but one quick look at the Netflix Reddit page where a few of the top posts this week are praising the show as “amazing” and a “10/10” new series. Suffice to say, it is an early hit for Netflix, but it’s not been without its controversy.

Those with a Netflix subscription will know its original content is all over the place, not just in terms of subject matter, but in terms of quality. Some of the best content on Netflix is original Netflix content. Some of the worst content on Netflix though is original Netflix content. And in-between these two extremes is the vast majority of Netflix original content, which is nothing more or less than middle-of-the-road fluff. Netflix subscribers never know what they are going to get, but it looks like they have a new binge worthy series in the form of American Primeval, a new western TV miniseries.

As noted, the new Netflix series has been a major talking point on the Netflix Reddit page this week. To this end, one of the top posts on the Netflix Reddit page this week is a post calling it amazing. The popularity of the post suggests this is not an isolated opinion, and many of the comments echo the sentiment as well.

“American Primeval is amazing, give it a try,” reads the post. “If you’re into gritty, no holds barred Wild West stories, this is it. Set in 1857, it throws you right into the chaos of frontier life, no sugarcoating, just raw survival. The landscapes are insane, the action hits hard (not just shootouts, but brutal hand-to-hand stuff), and the story actually moves.”

Another top post this week on the Netflix Reddit page is another post praising the new western. This post compares it to The Revenant, an apt comparison considering it is written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote the screenplay for the 2015 Leonardo DiCaprio film.

“American Primeval feels like watching ‘The Revenant,’ reads the post. “Randomly stumbled upon this show and wow. This had no business being that good. The Revenant is my all time favorite movie and the way this is shot instantly reminds me of the movie. 10/10 for me!! Finally a great show I really enjoy watching!”

Interestingly, while American Primeval appears to be a hit with fans, it hasn’t overly impressed critics, as evident by its 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the show has also stirred up some controversy for its depiction of Mormons and the Mormon religion, as well as for some of the changes it makes to real-life events.

For those that know nothing about the popular new Netflix series, it takes place during the 19th century Utah War between Mormon settlers and the US government. And in its pursuit of telling this story, it has drawn critics who have slammed the show for its depiction of Mormons and playing into negative stereotypes.

Netflix has yet to say what its future plans are for American Primeval, but it appears subscribers are interested in more from the TV miniseries. Meanwhile, those just learning about the show can check out its official trailer here.