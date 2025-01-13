3 Shows to Watch After Netflix’s American Primeval

Looking back to the early days of serialized television, it seems like every other show had a western theme to it as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and The Lone Ranger were some of the most popular titles around. While western TV shows haven’t exactly had the same staying power as medical dramas or police procedurals, they’ve always been around in one way or another throughout the decades. However, the western has seen something of a reemergence on TV in recent years, with many shows quickly amassing widespread popularity. The latest headlining western is Netflix’s American Primeval, which has quickly vaulted to the top of the streaming giant’s trending TV shows and movies list.

After premiering on January 9th, American Primeval found an immediate audience that has flocked to the gritty frontier drama. This is in spite of the show receiving a majority of underwhelming reviews from critics, with a current critic score of 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. American Primeval tells the story of a mother and son fleeing from their past as they attempt to create a blossoming family, all while confronting a brutal and unforgiving landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West. Created by Mark A. Smith, the drama stars Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, and Dane DeHaan.

If watching American Primeval has left you wanting to binge more gritty dramas that are rich with the America frontier aesthetic, then you’re in luck. There are a handful of shows that not only have the look and feel of American Primeval, but excel in crafting compelling narratives that’ll be sure to keep you glued to the TV.

Deadwood

As one of HBO’s most iconic TV shows, Deadwood is a star-studded spectacle that manages to never feel out of date. Created by David Milch, the show takes place in the historical town of Deadwood, South Dakota in the 1870s. With a focus on the town’s deep-seeded corruption and rampant crime, the show follows an ensemble cast of colorful characters as they attempt to not only survive life in the town, but thrive as best they can. Among the most memorable inhabitants of Deadwood is the forever-foulmouthed Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), a pimp and power-hungry entrepreneur who is always good for an ear-burning quote or two. He is joined by Madam Joanie Stubbs (Kim Dickens), business proprietor Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) and the gun-slinging folk hero “Wild Bill” Hickox (Keith Carradine).

Deadwood ran for three seasons before airing its final episode in 2006, and was cancelled before being able to properly wrap up several of the long-running plotlines. But after over a decade-long hiatus, Deadwood: The Movie was released in 2019 in an attempt to give fans one final sendoff. Like American Primeval, the grittiness of Deadwood and the depiction of how brutal life in the Wild West was at times is a major aspect to the show. If you enjoy massive amounts of expletives thrown around, stylish cinematography, and the occasional thrilling gun fight, then Deadwood is worth a watch.

Godless

Written and directed by Scott Frank, Godless follows the story of Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), former outlaw on the run from his vengeful mentor and gang leader, Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). Roy ventures to the small town of La Belle in order to seek refuge after betraying Griffin. The town of La Belle has become an oddity in the Old West after most of its male population was killed in a mining accident. Guided by the town’s strong-willed leader, Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), the citizens of La Belle take charge and decide to help Roy as well as defending the town as Griffin’s gang approaches looking for retribution for Roy’s betrayal.

Like most modern westerns, Godless doesn’t shy away from its rustic setting and puts its brutality on full display. The show is grim and can oftentimes feel like a gut punch. But the story is told in such an engrossing way that it’s worth the despair. Originally envisioned as a stand-alone feature length film, Godless greatly benefited from being able to focus on its large and impressive cast. Each of the primary characters has a compelling story to tell and it’s almost impossible to look away as the story races towards its explosive conclusion.

Hell on Wheels

In 2011, Hell on Wheels premiered on AMC in an effort to expand the network’s catalog of shows beyond its three-headed monster of Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and The Walking Dead. While Hell on Wheels never quite reached the heights of those other shows, the series offered a fresh take on the genre and delivered a compelling narrative. This oftentimes gripping western drama chronicles the turbulent construction of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States, highlighting themes of ambition, vengeance, and the challenges of trying to keep your clothes from constantly getting muddy. Created by Joe Gayton and Tony Gayton, Hell on Wheels was never the greatest show on TV, but it is one of those shows that is easy to binge a season or two in a single day.

With a cast headlined by Anson Mount, Common, Dominique McElligott, and Colm Meaney, Hell on Wheels does a great job of creating a wide range of characters and allowing the opportunity for viewers to truly understand who they are and why they fit into the story. The sense of desperation is always in stock with Hell on Wheels. With its constant exploration of the morality of people, the series portrays life in the 1800s with brutal honesty. Similar to American Primeval, the characters of Hell on Wheels may have been troubled by their own distinct and often troubled pasts, but they keep their eyes on laying down the foundation for their own success.