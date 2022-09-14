One of Netflix's Best Sitcoms Just Left the Service

There are a lot of great shows on Netflix, but many of the great sitcoms that were once available on the service are no longer there for subscribers. Shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service in recent years, moving on to other streaming homes. This week, another beloved sitcom left Netflix's ranks. Saved by the Bell, the iconic teen series from the 1990s, is no longer available on Netflix.

Netflix added Saved by the Bell just one year ago, and fans were ecstatic about the partnership. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, along with the three TV movies. On September 14th, however, they were removed.

Saved by the Bell, Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas have officially left Netflix, just about one year after arriving. The only Saved by the Bell title that never made its way to Netflix was the recent series reboot, which was an exclusive to Peacock.

While it's disappointing to see Saved by the Bell exit Netflix, all is not lost. The beloved series may not be on the biggest streaming service out there, but it is still available to stream with another subscription.

Where Can I Stream Saved by the Bell?

While Saved by the Bell spent a year in the halls of Netflix, it has still be available to stream on Peacock. The series hasn't left Peacock's roster and doesn't appear to be exiting any time soon. Both of the shows are streaming on Peacock, along with the three movies — there haven't been any changes made on that front.

At this time, Peacock is the only service where Saved by the Bell is available to stream with a subscription. The episodes and seasons can still be purchased on-demand from most VOD retailers.

What's Leaving Netflix in September?

Saved by the Bell is one of many titles that has left Netflix in September, and there are still quite a few more set to exit. Quantico and The Vampire Diaries left earlier this month, while Gotham is set to depart on September 29th. You can take a look at Netflix's full lineup of September departures below.

Leaving 9/1/22

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/2/22

Freaks

Leaving 9/3/22

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 9/9/22

Nightcrawler

Leaving 9/10/22

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving 9/12/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving 9/17/22

Skylines

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Skies

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/25/22

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving 9/29/22

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley