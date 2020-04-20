Netflix's Stranger Things Star Joe Keery's Twitter Account Got Hacked

✖

It appears that Joe Keery, star of of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, had his Twitter account hacked in the earliest hours of Monday morning. Around 3 am EST on Monday, Keery's account began retweeting some strange and random messages from accounts with very few followers. To this point, Keery mainly uses Twitter as a tool to promote his work, so this kind of activity is wildly out of character. One of the accounts that was retweeted from Keery is also claiming to have possession of the actor's phone.

The first RT from Keery came from an account called aqua_chuckling, which is the same account that says they have "kidnapped" the actor and taken his phone. It's not clear whether or not aqua is simply speaking about Keery's digital information, or if they are claiming to have physically kidnapped him, the latter of which seems much less likely.

Aqua began by tweeting the message "like this tweet for a follow back let's get it" and then following hordes of Twitter accounts that liked the tweet from Keery's account. Keery retweeted that message along with other tweets from aqua that read "Burning my PC after this feds aint catching me," and "I currently have joe kidnapped btw".

(Photo: Twitter)

The account also retweeted messages from a few other small accounts, including a couple that have tweeted simply to say they didn't perform the hack. If you look through Keery's current followers, almost all of the recent accounts on the list have few followers and appear to be a part of the hack.

Aqua's Twitter account includes a couple of tweets with screenshots of iPhone messages, which they claim to belong to Keery. The messages are from people reaching out and telling Keery about the hack.

At the time of this writing, the activity on Keery's account is six hours old and is still live on Twitter.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.