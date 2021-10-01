Netflix The Witcher Action Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys

After teasing the partnership last year, McFarlane Toys has finally delivered on action figures based on Netflix’s The Witcher series. The first wave includes 7-inch scale figures of Geralt of Rivia, Jaskier the bard, and a giant Megafig of a Kikimora monster from Season 1.

Pre-orders for the entire wave are available here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $29.99 and $39.99. Pre-orders for Geralt and Jaskier were live on Amazon this morning but quickly sold out. Note that Walmart has an exclusive Kikimora battle version of Geralt who has clearly hit the potions with his pale white face and angry expression. Pre-orders for that version are available here at Walmart for $29.99. Needless to say, it will be the one to pair with the Kikimora Megafig.

All of the figures are ultra articulated and include character-specific accessories. The Witcher Geralt figure includes his armor from Season 1, a sword, a fabric cloak and a base. Jaskier comes with a lute, lute strap, and a base. Kikimora comes with an alternate bloody head that features a hole to accommodate Geralt’s sword.

On a related note, Walmart recently launched pre-orders for a Witcher Geralt with his faithful horse Roach Funko Pop Ride, and you can grab one right here while they last. This is the very first Pop figure that Funko has released for the Netflix The Witcher series.

That said, you can expect to see a full wave from the series at some point in the future – most likely around the release of Season 2 on Netflix on December 17th (and probably for Season 3). You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

