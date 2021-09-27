The Witcher Netflix Series Gets Its First Funko Pop

There have been Funko Pops based on The Witcher games, but figures based on the Netflix series starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia have been a long time coming. However, Walmart has launched pre-orders for a Witcher Geralt with his faithful horse Roach Funko Pop Ride, and you can grab one right here while they last.

At the time of writing, Funko hasn’t officially announced this Pop figure from The Witcher Netflix series, so we’re not entirely sure what its status is. That said, you can expect to see a full wave from the series at some point in the future – most likely around the release of Season 2 on Netflix on December 17th (and probably for Season 3). You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.