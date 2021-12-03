Here’s Where to Get Funko Festival of Fun at ECCC 2021 Pop Figure Exclusives

Back in March, Funko held a Virtual Con event for Emerald City Comic Con 2021 exclusive Pop figures. They also held a Festival of Fun event back in August. Now, round 2 is about to begin for the ECCC in-person event that runs from December 2nd through December 5th. A complete guide to getting all of the Festival of Fun at ECCC 2021 Funko Pop figure exclusives can be found right here. UPDATE: Many of the Pop figures did not launch on time, but the vast majority were live at the time of this update. See the links below.

As is usually the case, the process started with a lottery drawing and will conclude with a launch of shared exclusive Pop figures at select retailers. This time, the lottery drawing was in person at the ECCC 2021 event. The ship has sailed on that drawing, but you can still purchase Pop figures with convention stickers here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the premium. The shared exclusive Pop figures outlined below will include the 2021 Fall Convention Exclusive sticker. Note that all of these Pop figures were originally intended for NYCC 2021, so the convention exclusive Pops will feature a NYCC 2021 and a Festival of Fun sticker.

A complete breakdown of the Festival of Fun at ECCC 2021 Funko Pop figure shared exclusives can be found below along with links where you will be able to get your pre-orders in. This list will update as new information becomes available. Shared exclusive Pop figures will be able to pre-order via their respective retailers at 6am PST / 9am EST today, December 3rd (exceptions are marked). Again, when these exclusives sell out, you’ll be able to grab them here on eBay.

Top Picks: The Simpsons Stupid Sexy Flanders at Hot Topic, What if…? Doctor Strange Supreme Unleashed at GameStop, Pokémon – Pikachu Sitting (DGLT) at Target, The Last Airbender – Air Bending Aang at the Funko Shop, and the Disney: Ultimate Princess – Jasmine (Gold) Pop! with pin at the Funko Shop.

The Witcher TV Series – Geralt

South Park – Kyle as Tooth Decay

Superman – Wizard

The Simpsons – Stupid Sexy Flanders

Batman – Punchline

John Lennon in NYC Shirt

Marvel’s What If…? – Doctor Strange Supreme Unleashed (Super-Sized)

Star Wars – Cad Bane with Todo 360

Pokémon – Pikachu Sitting (Diamond Collection)

Schitt’s Creek – Alexis

Retro Transformers – Tracks

The Last Airbender – Air Bending Aang

DragonBall Z – Dodoria

Mandy – Cheddar Goblin

Disney Ultimate Princess – Princess Jasmine (Gold) with pin

Freddy in Basketball Jersey

Jimmy Hendrix (Black Light)

Play-Doh – Pete with Tool (Red)

