Netflix Developing To All the Boys Spinoff TV Series

To All the Boys: Always and Forever hit Netflix in February, closing out the movie trilogy that saw Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) falling in love in high school. The movies were based on the books written by Jenny Han, and fans were sad to see the story come to an end this year. However, Variety broke the news earlier today that a spin-off series is in the works that is expected to follow the youngest Covey sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), as she experiences her own quest for young love.

According to the report, the show is currently in the early development stages but is expected to see the return of Cathcart. The half-hour comedy series will see Han as the creator, writer, and executive producer. Han will be co-writing the pilot with Siobhan Vivian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It feels really satisfying to be able to see the story through ’til the end,” Han previously said of the To All the Boys trilogy. “Because it is three books and when we made the first film, I don’t think anybody was thinking that we would get to do all three. I hoped it, obviously, but it’s such a privilege to be able to tell the whole story.”

Currently, there’s no word on whether or not there will be appearances from any other cast members from the To All The Boys movies. However, if we were to make an educated guess, we assume they will at least try to get John Corbett involved considering he plays the Coveys’ father and Kitty is still living at home. As for Lara Jean and Peter, both went off to college at the end of the movie, so it’s unlikely they would be major players in the series. Here’s hoping Condor and Centineo will be open to cameos, though!

You can check the official description of the latest film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, here: “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

Speaking of Centineo, fans are extremely excited that the actor has joined the cast of Black Adam, which is expected to go into production this month. Centineo is playing the Justice Society of America’s Atom Smasher. He will be joined by Dwayne Johson, who is playing the titular character, as well as Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

Are you excited for a To All the Boys spin-off series? Tell us in the comments!