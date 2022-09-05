Thrilling New Limited Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10
A new series has arrived on Netflix and quickly taken over the Top 10. Stranger Things and The Sandman have absolutely dominated the daily Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list over the last few months, with each series holding the number one spot for quite some time. Even after losing the pole position, the shows have still managed to stick around in lower spots on the list. Echoes recently took over as the most popular show on the site, but was replaced this weekend by another new arrival.
Devil in Ohio, which stars Emily Deschanel, is a limited thriller series about a doctor who rescues a young woman from a dangerous cult. It seems Netflix subscribers have immediately taken in an interest in the series, helping it soar to the top spot on the streamer.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list features Devil in Ohio as the number one series on the service, passing Echoes in the process.
You can check out a full breakdown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Devil in Ohio
"Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger."
2. Echoes
"Nobody can tell twins Gina and Leni apart, allowing them to blur the lines between their very different lives. But trading places can be a dangerous game."
3. Partner Track
"At an elite NYC law firm, Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and hold onto her principles — while balancing romance, friends and family expectations."
4. I Am a Killer
"Death row inmates convicted of murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series."
5. The Sandman
"After years of imprisonment, Morpheus – the King of Dreams – embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power."
6. Stranger Things
"Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive – or tap out."
7. High Heat
"When clues to his brother's murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins to investigate further and finds romance, family... and a serial killer."
8. Buy My House
"Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot."
9. Dated & Related
"Single siblings help each other search for their soulmates, hoping to find love (and maybe win $100,000) while living in a luxurious villa."
10. I Survived a Crime
"Follow the unforgettable experiences of everyday people forced to make quick choices when confronted with dangerous encounters in this docuseries."