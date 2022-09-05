Thrilling New Limited Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

A new series has arrived on Netflix and quickly taken over the Top 10. Stranger Things and The Sandman have absolutely dominated the daily Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list over the last few months, with each series holding the number one spot for quite some time. Even after losing the pole position, the shows have still managed to stick around in lower spots on the list. Echoes recently took over as the most popular show on the site, but was replaced this weekend by another new arrival.

Devil in Ohio, which stars Emily Deschanel, is a limited thriller series about a doctor who rescues a young woman from a dangerous cult. It seems Netflix subscribers have immediately taken in an interest in the series, helping it soar to the top spot on the streamer.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list features Devil in Ohio as the number one series on the service, passing Echoes in the process.

You can check out a full breakdown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 list below!