New Limited Series Rising Through Netflix Top 10
There's a new series making some waves on Netflix this week. The last few weeks have seen the streaming service dominated by two shows: The Night Agent and Beef. This duo of popular titles couldn't be more different, but both have been huge hits amongst Netflix subscribers. Late last week, a new limited series debuted on the service, and it is quickly establishing itself as another major player on the rotating Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.
Florida Man, a new series starring Edgar Ramirez, debuted on Netflix at the end of last week. The limited seven-episode engagement follows the story of a cop in debt who returns to his home in Florida and gets caught up in a treasure hunt.
It hasn't taken long for Florida Man to make a name for itself in the Netflix Top 10. Sunday's edition of the list features Florida Man in the second overall spot, just behind Beef but a spot ahead of The Night Agent.
1. Beef
"A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses."
2. Florida Man
"A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt."
3. The Night Agent
"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
4. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
5. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
"Archive footage, chilling reenactments and exclusive interviews shed new light on a tragedy — and two brothers — that suspended a city in terror."
6. Obsession
"A respected London surgeon's aggair with his son's fiancee turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever."
7. All American: Homecoming
"A young tennis hopeful and an elite baseball player chase their dreams while dealing with the never-ending hurdles of college life."
8. Hoarders
"This reality series enters the worlds of compulsive hoarders, whose addiction to acquisition overwhelms not just their homes but also their lives."
9. Hatfields & McCoys
"Two close friends return to their neighboring after the Civil War, but building tensions and resentments soon explode into desperate warfare."
10. Queenmaker
"After a tragic accident, a powerful fixer uses her skills to transform a civil rights lawyer into the next mayor — and take down her former employer."