New Limited Series Rising Through Netflix Top 10

There's a new series making some waves on Netflix this week. The last few weeks have seen the streaming service dominated by two shows: The Night Agent and Beef. This duo of popular titles couldn't be more different, but both have been huge hits amongst Netflix subscribers. Late last week, a new limited series debuted on the service, and it is quickly establishing itself as another major player on the rotating Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.

Florida Man, a new series starring Edgar Ramirez, debuted on Netflix at the end of last week. The limited seven-episode engagement follows the story of a cop in debt who returns to his home in Florida and gets caught up in a treasure hunt.

It hasn't taken long for Florida Man to make a name for itself in the Netflix Top 10. Sunday's edition of the list features Florida Man in the second overall spot, just behind Beef but a spot ahead of The Night Agent.

You can check out a complete rundown of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!